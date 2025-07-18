WFIT Local News Update July 18, 2025

Will Florida's Space Coast surpass 100 annual rocket launches for 1st time this year?

During 2024, a record-shattering 93 launches took flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's neighboring Kennedy Space Center, easily passing the previous record of 72 launches in 2023.

But in an unprecedented cadence, 61 launches have already racked up thus far during 2025 . That's a full month and a half ahead of last year's record pace.

The increase in pace of launches can be attributed to the growing number of internet satellite constellations being sent into Earth’s orbit.

In the Cape's 61st liftoff of the year thus far, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 24 Amazon Project Kuiper internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit on the KF-01 mission Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Project Kuiper is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink.

By comparison, Florida's 61st launch of 2024 did not occur until Labor Day weekend, on Aug. 28.

Free backpacks and more: Here's where to pick up or donate back-to-school needs in Brevard

Community members around Brevard County have stepped up to help provide school supplies for those who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them.

Pencils, notebooks, clothes and electronics are essential back-to-school items for most kids prepping to head back to class in Brevard, and the cost can quickly add up.

Joan Perry, the development and marketing coordinator at Brevard Schools foundation, said the reality is that thousands of Brevard families can.t afford the rising cost of back to school shopping.

The foundation, like many groups across the Space Coast, will hand out backpacks, school supplies and other items to kids in need this year, with the foundation's giveaway set for the morning of July 19.

Locations for this giveaway and other similar events can be found at FloridaToday.com .

In Florida, school supplies are tax-exempt for the month of August. This includes school supplies priced up to $50, Clothes and accessories up to $100, and computers and computer accessories up to $1,500.

Is there a bear hunt in Florida? Here’s where, what to know about it

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is preparing to launch the state’s first bear hunting season in a decade . After requesting public feedback and deciding on a proposal for a three-week season in December, FWC commissioners will vote on it during their Aug. 13-14 meeting in Havana.

But this one will be a much more limited hunt than the last one a decade ago, which drew public outcry after nearly 300 bears were killed by the second day.

This time, rather than having a numerical goal of bears, the FWC will issue a total of 187 permit tags across 31 counties, divided in four Bear Management Units across the state, with each tag allowing a hunter to kill one bear. Permits would be issued randomly to paid applicants through a lottery system.

Hunters must attach their tag to the bear immediately after the kill and report it to FWC within 24 hours so biologists can collect DNA and other data.

Brevard Public Schools face budget cuts

Brevard Public Schools are facing major budget challenges after over $6 billion in federal education funds were frozen under the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which cuts key program funding by 70%.

The frozen funds impact programs supporting migrant students, English language learners, professional development and more. Under Trump’s new bill, signed July 4, the funds will be consolidated into one grant for K-12 students to be designated for certain purposes. Brevard schools Chief Financial Officer Cindy Lesinski said it was likely that the English-language learner funds would be eliminated.

For now, the district plans on cutting vacant positions that aren’t considered critical. At this point, they don’t plan to cut positions that are currently filled. They’re working to transfer capital funding to the general fund to pay for allowable salaries.