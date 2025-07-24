WFIT's Local News Update July 24, 2025 AM

Former Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins eyes 2026 U.S. Senate run

Jennifer Jenkins, a former Brevard County school board member and founder of Educated. We Stand is considering entering Florida’s 2026 Democratic U.S. Senate primary. The seat is currently held by Republican Ashley Moody, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January after Marco Rubio resigned to become Secretary of State under President Trump.

Jenkins, 38, served on the school board from 2020 to 2024, where she faced threats and harassment. She has not set a timetable for her decision but says Democrats need candidates who will fight for “everyday families,” despite the party’s challenges in a state where Republicans hold a 1.3 million voter registration advantage.

So far, the only major Democrat in the race is Orlando educator Josh Weil, who raised nearly $15 million in his unsuccessful congressional bid earlier this year against Republican Randy Fine.



Brevard County moves forward on allowing more chickens in unincorporated areas

County commissioners voted on July 22 to loosen rules about raising chickens in residential neighborhoods. Concerns were raised about attracting predators and pests, and a final vote is pending.

Under the proposal, county residents would be allowed to have up to six chickens on their properties. Roosters and other fowl would still not be allowed. Raising chickens would also be restricted to personal use and not commercial purposes.



75th anniversary of Brevard’s first rocket launch.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of Cape Canaveral’s first rocket launch. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Bumper 8 was launched on July 24th, 1950. The experimental rocket, assembled using a captured German V-2 missile, played a crucial role in the early Space Race. To celebrate the occasion, the newly remodeled Sands Space History Center will host a free Bumper Bash from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday.



DeSantis targets Florida cities with audits, makes no mention of own no-bid spending

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia are demanding detailed financial and spending data from cities and counties across the state. DeSantis plans to put a property tax overhaul on next year’s ballot, which could significantly affect local budgets.

Critics say this focus on local spending is politically motivated, pointing out that DeSantis has used emergency orders to award no-bid contracts while his administration lacks transparency. Although he highlights reductions in the state budget, he overlooks that rising property values—something he criticizes local governments for relying on—have also boosted state revenues.

Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the administration’s practices, noting the state operates a half-billion-dollar no-bid contract for a facility in the Everglades, keeps contracts hidden from the public, and avoids questions about operations and maintenance, all under an outdated emergency order.



New requirements for teen drivers in Florida go into effect next month

Starting Aug. 1, teenagers will have to complete a six-hour driving course before earning their learner's permit. Previously, teens were required to complete the four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education course.

Another difference is that the shorter course lacked live instruction, allowing learners to progress at their own pace. Fasano said the new course must be taken with a live instructor, online or in person.

The state has not provided much information to share with teens and parents about how to take the new class. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website did not have the new course requirements or information as of Wednesday.

more: www.floridatoday.com

