WFIT's Local News Update July 26, 2025 AM

St. Johns River facing a challenge.

The St. Johns River is experiencing toxic algae blooms. And WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us, that might impact Brevard’s drinking water:

In 1843, the St. Johns River was dubbed one of the "noblest streams in the country.” It flows from its headwaters in Indian River County, along Brevard’s western border to the Atlantic Ocean east of Jacksonville. Now it’s a river in need of a $1 billion clean up. Increased sludge-dumping at farms near the St. Johns watershed are causing toxic algae blooms. Some of the sewage sludge is being trucked into our area from South Florida. Indian River County officials refuse to allow the dumping of biosolids. And the state’s largest private landowner, Deseret Ranch, just to the west of Brevard, recently refused to allow biosolids to be dumped anywhere on its thousands of acres. But the Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to drag its feet about banning its use statewide. Meanwhile, the St. Johns has become the primary source of drinking water for communities in Brevard and other east central Florida counties.

Manatee death rates are up from this time last year

Florida wildlife officials say at least 450 manatee deaths have been reported this year. That’s 100 more deaths from this time in 2024.

Katherine Sayler is a species conservation expert for the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife.

Now we call them sentinel species. They kind of act as a line of defense to say, ‘Hmm, something is probably a little bit wrong in the environment right now. What is that? What is going astray?”’]

Sayler says the leading cause of death this year among manatees are boat strikes.

“ Manatees are a natural feature of the Florida environment. They're really, you know, at peace in shallow, warm waters, and it's our responsibility as good stewards of the environment to ensure their future...”]

And if you happen upon one of the sea cows in the wild, Sayler says, it’s best to leave them be. Sick or injured manatees, however, should be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.



Florida judge blocks groups from joining defense of rule protecting endangered whales

In March a lawsuit was filed by Florida resident Gerald Eubanks, for violating a speed limit designed to protect endangered whales. He was fined $14,250 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The case centers on whether NOAA has the authority to implement such a rule.

Conservation groups sought to intervene, but on Wednesday, Florida federal Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed their premise that the current administration “indicates a risk of shift in policy.”

“The government seeks to enforce plaintiff’s citation by defending the validity of the vessel speed rule, and conservation groups seek to protect right whales by defending the validity of the same rule,” Honeywell wrote. “Thus, conservation groups’ objective in defending the vessel speed rule is identical to that of the government.”

According to NOAA, the North Atlantic right whale is “one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.”

Spirit Airlines will open a new direct flight in Key West

South Florida-based Spirit Airlines has a solution for those headed to Key West and dreading the four-hour haul down the island chain.

Spirit will become the only airline offering nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Key West.

Beginning November 6th, the budget airline will offer a direct flight between Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale and Key West International airports.

