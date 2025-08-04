WFIT's Local News Update August 4, 2025 AM

Crew of 4 arrives at International Space Station

A crew of four is settling into their new home aboard the International Space Station after launching from Kennedy Space Center last week.

The two U.S. astronauts, one from Japan, and a Russian cosmonaut will now spend the next six months living and working aboard the station.

They’re tasked with maintaining the orbiting lab and conducting dozens of science experiments like studying plant cell division and microgravity's effects on bacteria-killing viruses.

The crew hitched a ride in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will remain docked to the station until it’s time to bring the crew back home.

The crew they are replacing, who launched back in March, are set to return soon.

There has been a continual human presence on the space station since its first crew arrived in 2000… But the orbiting outpost is set to retire by the end of the decade.

For NASA’s Mike Fincke, who is marking his fourth stay on the station, the I-S-S- represents decades of international collaboration.

“We're coming up on 50 Years of international space cooperation with Apollo Soyuz, or Soyuz Apollo, and we and 25 years later this year, for continuous human presence aboard our beautiful International Space Station. And that's a that's a tribute to humans working so well together.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against the Department of Homeland Security’s latest recruitment push

Friday Governor Ron DeSantis said ICE’s aggressive hiring campaign—which includes a maximum $50,000 signing bonus and other lucrative federal benefits—is undermining state law enforcement efforts by enticing experienced officers to jump ship.

While DHS says the plan is part of its strategy to “find, arrest, and remove criminal illegal aliens” using “significant new funding through the recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill,” DeSantis argues that the federal government should be recruiting new agents, not stripping personnel from already understaffed local agencies.



Green sea turtle rescued from fishing line and cancer returns to sea to provide helpful data

A thirty-five-pound green sea turtle named Haven spent the last six months in rehab at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida. Her rescue came none too late as she was found wrapped in fishing line and covered in fibro papilloma tumors.

After her treatment, the 8-year-old endangered green sea turtle got her chance to return to the sea Friday in this year’s Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles race. Haven was equipped with a small satellite transmitter attached by a special epoxy to the top of her carapace.

Sea Turtle Conservancy Communications Coordinator Lexie Beach explains why the transmitter is important:

“Every time she surfaces, that satellite transmitter will send a ping and it will update either on the tortoise website or our STC sea turtle Tracker app.”

Participants in the “race” are typically nesting female adults like Haven that migrate several thousand miles over the course of three months from August to October.

We're especially interested to see how her migration pattern and her behaviors might differ from the wild adult nesting turtles that we're tracking. So we're really interested to see what she does this year."

The satellite-monitored journey gives researchers valuable data about the migratory patterns of sea turtles while raising awareness about the threats they face. The public can follow Haven by visiting TourdeTurtles.org.

More: www.floridatoday.com

