WFIT's Local News Update August 5, 2025 AM

Orlando to get DOGE audit.

Orlando became the latest local government to be targeted with an upcoming audit by Florida’s DOGE. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

It joins Orange County in having the state take a closer look at its books. The letter sent to Mayor Buddy Dyer said state officials intend to be at Orlando City Hall to audit the cities finances. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said audits of local governments will reveal waste and misspending. Specifically, state officials have said they’re targeting spending on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or DEI, initiatives, as well as so-called “Green New Deal” policies.



Florida Gas Prices Drop

Gasoline prices dropped in Florida last week, with drivers Monday paying an average of two dollars and 94 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

That is down 15 cents from a week earlier, according to the Triple A auto club.

For several months, average prices in Florida have been moving about 15 cents a week in both directions.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says that trend is likely to continue.

“Our hope is that supplies will remain pretty steady. That should help gas prices remain pretty predictable.

Nationally, the average price Monday was three dollars and 15 cents a gallon, up a penny from a week earlier.

The cheapest gas in Florida can currently be found in the greater Jacksonville area, while the most expensive fuel is being sold in South Florida.



Fire Ants

Red imported fire ants are among the world’s most invasive and destructive pests, causing an estimated $8.75 billion in annual economic damage in the U.S. alone. They harm crops by chewing through fruits, roots, and stems, and often infest electrical systems such as air conditioners, sprinkler controls, utility boxes, and traffic signals.

Their aggressive stings can result in painful, itchy pustules, and in some cases lead to infections, allergic reactions, or—very rarely—death.

Climate change is making the problem worse. Warmer, wetter conditions favor fire ant survival and spread. Florida’s rapid urbanization also creates ideal environments for the ants, with disturbed landscapes, fewer natural predators, and increased opportunities for fire ants to spread via potted plants. Flooding, intensified by global warming, can float entire fire ant colonies to new areas.

To combat them, Florida is testing biological control methods using the ants’ natural enemies from South America. One is a parasitic “decapitating fly” that targets worker ants. The other involves introducing a fire ant-specific disease into colonies via infected larvae. Caused by a protozoan, the disease gradually weakens the colony from within.



Florida Tech’s Bill Jurgens to Be Inducted into Sunshine State Conference Hall of Fame

Florida Tech‘s legendary Athletic Director and Rowing Coach, Bill Jurgens, has been named to the 2025 Sunshine State Conference Hall of Fame.

Jurgens’ remarkable career at Florida Tech spanned more than four decades, where he served as Athletic Director from 1976 to 2020.

Throughout his coaching tenure, Jurgens led the Panthers to five national championships, 35 Sunshine State Conference titles, and seven SSC individual championships. Among his rowing crew’s many accolades are 17 Dad Vail Regatta victories.



Lake Mary Little League teams could win it all at World Series

Lake Mary’s Little League teams are one step closer to winning it all in the Little League World Series.

The team lost to Tulsa yesterday, but will continue to fight their way to becoming world series champions as the series uses a double-elimination bracket.

If they win, they’ll proceed to the Little League Baseball World Series for the second year in a row.

More: www.floridatoday.com