WFIT's Local News Update August 7, 2025 AM

Activists oppose FPL's proposed rate hike ahead of PSC consideration next week

On Monday, State regulators will consider a nearly $10 billion utilities rate hike for Florida Power and Light.

If approved by the Public Service Commission, it remains to be seen how customers’ bills would specifically increase.

Here’s Christopher Arriaza with the social advocacy group Power U Center for Social Change at a recent press conference opposing the increases.

“ For many of us, this next increase means deciding whether to pay the light bill or put food on the table. ..And how do they respond to this crisis? The Public Service Commission only offered seven in-person sessions for over 6 million customers statewide.”

The Public Service Commission approved a nearly 5 [4.8] billion-dollar base rate increase for FPL in 2021.

During the press conference, Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor charged that the Public Service Commission prioritizes serving utility companies over public interest.

“ We simply can no longer stand, oddly by and allow these powerful energy companies to profit off of hardworking Americans…”

A decision from the commission is expected by the end of the year.

If approved, consumers will see the rate hikes begin in early 2026 [JAN].



Home builders target manatee ruling.

After a federal judge required additional environmental protections for manatees in the Indian River Lagoon, a coalition of home builders and developers want to overturn the decision. Rick Glasby has the story:

The judge placed a moratorium on constructing and installing septic tanks around the northern Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County. Saying the case has “significant implications for home construction and the economy,” home builders and the septic-system industry this week urged the Court of Appeals in Atlanta to overturn the decision.

Florida has totaled 484 manatee deaths so far this year, with the largest number, 96, in Brevard County.



NASA’s four-member Crew-10 head home

After spending nearly five months on the International Space Station, NASA’s four-member Crew-10 is set to undock today from the laboratory and head back down to Earth.

Endurance will undock from the station’s Harmony module at around 12:05 p.m. The splashdown is set to happen at around 11:58 a.m. ET, Friday.

Using a series of parachute deployments, the Dragon will slow down from an orbital speed of about 17,500 mph to 350 mph to about 16 mph when it splashes into the ocean.

Dragon will encounter temperatures of 3,500 degrees once it hits Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft’s special shielding and the air conditioning will keep the crew safe and cool.

Endurance’s splashdown depends on the weather conditions at various destinations off of California’s coast.



Florida gets USDA approval to ban SNAP purchases of junk food

Beginning Jan. 1, SNAP recipients in Florida will no longer be able to use the benefit on soda, energy drinks, candy or prepared desserts like packaged cakes and cookies.

Florida has received federal approval to prohibit SNAP recipients from using their benefits to buy junk foods.

The change marks a significant shift in how SNAP is administered in Florida. The USDA noted that the exclusions are limited to processed items with little to no nutritional value and will still allow access to staples such as fruits, vegetables, meat, grains and dairy.

The USDA emphasized that the program will be closely evaluated over the two‑year demonstration period. Florida will be required to submit quarterly reports with USDA analysts monitoring both nutritional outcomes and program feasibility.

