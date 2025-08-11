WFIT's Local News Update August 11, 2025 AM

Back to School in Brevard

Today is the first day of school for Brevard County kids.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 students would spend an average of $874.68 on clothes, shoes, school supplies, and electronics.

Many families struggle to pay for school supplies and clothes. Around the county, dozens of individuals, groups, and organizations offered free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, health screenings, and meals to get kids ready to return to the classroom.

Kicks for Kids provided over 1,200 students with new shoes.

For the 15th year Disney Cruise Line provided "significant funding" to Brevard Schools Foundation to support local students, This year, the funds will go toward three areas: the Supply Zone for Teachers, Take Stock in Children (a program that supports mentoring, college readiness and scholarships for underserved students in grades seven through 12), and Endeavor Elementary School in Cocoa.

Judge Pauses Alligator Alcatraz Construction, State to Appeal

Siding with environmental groups, a U.S. district judge this week temporarily blocked state and federal officials from further expansion of an immigrant-detention center in the Everglades.

Judge Kathleen Williams’ temporary restraining order put on hold for two weeks additional construction or infrastructure, paving or installation of new lighting at the remote facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” according to groups challenging the site.

The two-week temporary restraining order will halt additional construction as litigation over the environmental groups’ request for a preliminary injunction proceeds.

Tania Galloni is an attorney with Earthjustice, a plaintiff in the case.

“There was no environmental review done. We know that the impacts are happening. If the review had been done, this site would not have been chosen. You don’t put 5000 people in the middle of the Everglades. No one has ever suggested that was a good idea.”

State officials this summer quickly erected the detention center as part of the DeSantis administration’s efforts to support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The site has a capacity of 3,000 people and could be built out to house up to 4,000 detainees.

The state says it will appeal the ruling.

DeSantis is facing a second lawsuit alleging he’s violating the Florida Constitution by not filling a judicial seat

Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a second lawsuit alleging he’s violating the Florida Constitution by not filling a judicial seat. This one comes from North Florida’s 8th Judicial Circuit. Margie Menzel has details.

Gainesville attorney Gary Edinger has filed a petition at the state Supreme Court seeking to force DeSantis to appoint a judge in the 8th circuit.

He says if DeSantis doesn’t make an appointment by Aug. 18, his eventual pick for the seat wouldn’t have to appear on the ballot until 2028.

If the appointment is made by Aug. 18, the new judge would be on next year’s ballot.

A similar case was filed last month over a vacancy in the 2nd Judicial Circuit in the Tallahassee area but dismissed after DeSantis appointed Judge Jason Jones.



Star of the Seas arrives at Port Canaveral



Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, arrived in Port Canaveral Saturday. Star of the Seas matches its sister ship, the Miami-based Icon of the Seas as one of the world's two largest cruise ships.

The Star of the Seas offers can accommodate over 5,600 passengers, features 40 dining venues, a waterpark, and 7 pools.

More: www.floridatoday.com