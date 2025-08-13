WFIT's Local News Update August 13, 2025 AM

Construction resumes at future Cape Canaveral Hospital on Merritt Island after fatal accident

Construction has resumed on the site of the future Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital after a crane collapse in June killed two workers.

The new 268,000-square-foot hospital will replace the existing Cape Canaveral Hospital off State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach, which will close after the new hospital opens.

The new, 120-bed hospital will be built to withstand Category 4 hurricanes and will replace the existing Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach.



Brevard County Fire Rescue Opens Recruitment for 2025 Hiring Classes

Brevard County Fire Rescue is seeking motivated and community-minded individuals to join its ranks.

The department, an Advanced Life Support transport agency, is offering opportunities for State of Florida-certified Firefighters, EMTs, and Paramedics, as well as sponsorships for those pursuing certification.

In addition to firefighter positions, the department is also hiring for Fire Prevention Inspector, Fire Medic, Ocean Lifeguard, and Paramedic roles.

The hiring process includes a written exam, practical skills tests, and a thorough background investigation.



Cost of Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center increases

The Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center in Brevard County will now cost $140 million, which could push back its groundbreaking to April 20, 2026.

The East Coast Zoological Foundation, led by CEO Keith Winsten, is managing the 14-acre project at Port Canaveral, acknowledging that the aquarium’s costs had risen considerably from initial expectations.. The aquarium is expected to generate $128 million annually, showing its economic impact.

Despite the increasing expenses, the Bowen Aquarium is anticipated to serve as a substantial economic contributor to the community and residents of Brevard County.



Brightline fares fall and so does its credit rating

Brightline’s train fares fell this summer — and so has its credit rating.

Passenger revenue in June continued growing for the service between Orlando and South Florida. But ticket revenue from so-called short haul trips – those between stations in South Florida – fell. While more people were riding the trains, they were paying lower average fares compared to a year ago.

That led to credit ratings agency S&P Global to cut its rating on some Brightline bonds for the second time since May.

Trevor D'Olier-Lees is an analyst at S&P Global.

what we're seeing is that particularly the long distance fares are really falling rather than the expectation of rising. And so when we consider the revenues, they're really starting to fall short of our previous base case forecast.

The average long distance fare in June was down three percent from last June. South Florida fares fell more – down 16%.

Brightline began running six-car trains in June. It expects to add one more car to its trains later this year.



FWC commissioners ready to approve a bear hunt.



It appears that state wildlife management officials will allow a bear hunt to occur later this year. But Rick Glasby tells us many Floridians are trying to prevent the hunt:

Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are meeting this week for the final vote. They’ve already drafted regulations providing for sales of lottery tickets for the chance to kill 187 bears in designated zones. Hunters could use dogs to assist them and use food to bait the animals. Advocates say the hunt is a means to control the bear population, but critics call it unnecessarily cruel, especially for hunters who use bows and arrows.



