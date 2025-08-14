WFIT Local News Update August 14, 2025 AM

Brevard Schools Bans Electronic Devices

In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the Brevard Public Schools Board approved revisions to Policy 5136, enacting a districtwide ban on all wireless communication devices from kindergarten through 12th grade. The rule—stricter than Florida law—requires cell phones, laptops, iPads, smartwatches, and similar electronics to be powered off and out of sight for the entire school day, with no exceptions.

The move drew swift backlash from students, parents, and some board members, who warned of unintended consequences and procedural missteps. During public comment, opponents argued the blanket ban overreaches, undermines academic opportunities, and punishes responsible users, even if limiting distractions during class is a valid goal.



COVID SUMMER BUMP

A summer wave of COVID is making its way across the country, and that includes here in Florida. Case numbers spiked in July just before students headed back to the classroom.

COVID cases in Orange County are about 4 times higher than they were at the start of the summer. Statewide, Florida saw an increase from 11,000 cases in May to 35,000 in July. Experts say cases typically spike toward the end of summer, but what raises concern is the low level of vaccine uptake, according to the CDC.

Cindy Prins is an epidemiologist at the University of Central Florida. She says with kids going back to school, it’s hard to say how likely it is that the case numbers will rise, but she says given the circumstances, it’s “highly probable.”

When kids go to school, they're interacting closely with each other. They may be more likely to get infected. They can bring that infection home to other family members, bring it to other places as well.

Prins says immunocompromised individuals should plan accordingly with masks and vaccines if possible



On the eve of the proposed bear hunt vote, Bear Warriors United files a lawsuit

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on the final rules of a proposed bear hunt. That comes as a group of environmentalists is filing a lawsuit they hope could stop future hunts.

Katrina Shadix of Bear Warriors United says her group is arguing the FWC shouldn’t have taken bears off its threatened species list.

“We allege that the FWC improperly de-listed the bears in 2012," she said. "And they did this in an incorrect fashion because when you de-list a species, you’re supposed to take into account threats to habitat and future threats to habitat – which the FWC did not do. And we all know that Florida is facing a crisis right now with deforestation and urban sprawl.”

The proposed hunt is slated to take place in December and is expected to become an annual event.



Florida’s AG won’t defend the anti-long gun law.

Florida’s Attorney General says he won’t enforce a law passed by the legislature in Tallahassee. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:



It’s not unheard of for an state attorney general to refuse to defend a state law he or she doesn’t agree with — it happened when Democratic Attorney Generals declined to defend bans against same-sex marriage. What happened then is what’s happening now with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. He’s refusing to defend Florida’s ban against long gun sales to under-21-year-olds. But outside groups are stepping to fill the void. In this case, it’s Brady, the gun-control group, has filed a request to intervene in the NRA’s constitutional challenge to the law.

More: www.floridatoday.com

