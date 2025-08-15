WFIT's Local News Update August 15, 2025 AM

Dengue spreading in Brevard.

Two new locally acquired dengue fever cases were reported in Brevard. WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports that brings the total to eight dengue cases in the county.

Experts are trying to figure out why a disease typically found in the tropics is spreading for the first time in Brevard County. The county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. For the second time this summer a population of 25 or so mosquitoes tested positive. Dengue, also known as break-bone fever, is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Most of the infected have a mild disease. Dengue is rarely fatal but it can be very painful.



New Melbourne Baffle Box Will Remove Over 1,000 Pounds of Nitrogen Each Year

Construction of a new nutrient-removing baffle box at Cherry Street and U.S. 1 is nearly complete, advancing Melbourne’s efforts to protect the Indian River Lagoon.

Unlike standard baffle boxes that trap debris and trash from stormwater runoff, this system also filters nitrogen and phosphorus—key pollutants harming the lagoon’s ecosystem. Officials estimate it will prevent about 1,017 pounds of nitrogen and 161 pounds of phosphorus from entering the water each year.

This project is part of Melbourne’s broader initiative to install baffle boxes at strategic points throughout the city, reducing pollution levels and improving water quality in the lagoon.



Florida Hospital Association CEO talks medicaid cuts impact on Florida

As part of the Trump administration’s big beautiful bill passed earlier this year, Medicaid will see a reduction of nearly a trillion dollars nationally by the end of 2026. Medicaid is a state and federally funded health insurance program for low income people. Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, says the change will certainly impact Floridians.

"When you take nearly $1 trillion nationally out of Medicaid, there will inevitably be impact in Florida, and we need to understand what that looks like in terms of individuals who may lose access to coverage in the Medicaid program, or that we may, over the next few years, start to see a reduced commitment of federal Medicaid dollars to Florida that will impact our ability, at the end of the day to make ends meet."

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the cuts could cause 10 million Americans to lose health insurance by 2034. More than 4 million Floridians are currently enrolled in Medicaid.

Mayhew made her comments Wednesday during a roundtable discussion with the group Florida Conservatives for Affordable Healthcare.



Woman wins the Florida Python Challenge

For the first time, a woman has won the Florida Python Challenge, claiming the $10,000 grand prize this week.

In July, more than 900 participants from 30 states—and even Canada—took part in the 10-day competition, removing a record 294 invasive Burmese pythons. The winner, Taylor Stanberry, who is shorter than many of the snakes she catches, removed an impressive 60 pythons on her own.

Hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the challenge awards cash prizes to hunters who remove the most snakes. Last year’s event saw 195 pythons removed, but this year’s tally shattered that record.

Because Burmese pythons have few natural predators in Florida, no license or permit is required to hunt them. While eradicating the species entirely is unlikely, the annual challenge helps control their population and limit their impact on South Florida’s ecosystem.

