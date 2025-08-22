WFIT Local News Update August 22, 2025 AM

13 times stronger than morphine: What is 7-OH, and why did Florida ban it?

Florida recently banned the sale of 7-hydroxymitragynine, also known as 7-OH, an opioid that is 13 times stronger than morphine. The drug has only been on the market for two years but researchers, harm reduction advocates and public health officials are warning of its potential for addiction and withdrawal symptoms. The drug was previously available at gas stations and smoke shops.

Florida put 7-OH on the Schedule I list of drugs on Aug. 13 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended labeling the drug as an illicit substance at the federal level in late July.

A Schedule I drug is a substance that has no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, such as heroin.

Boat strikes top 5-year average for manatee deaths; more young manatees dying

At least 76 manatees — almost one in every seven overall deaths — have died by boat strikes this year. This is the highest in five years for this point in the year.

Those account for 15% of the year's 509 manatee deaths. That's down from the long-term average of boats causing about 20% of the threatened species' deaths.

Meanwhile the number of young manatee deaths have again surpassed watercraft as the highest known cause of sea cow deaths. State wildlife biologists have suggested the increase in deaths of young manatees might actually be a positive sign that more sea cows are emerging from past years of starvation to breed. But mother and calves are still suffering lingering effects of long-term malnourishment.

While 94 more manatees have died this year than to this point last year, the more positive news is that overall, the number is still lower than the 5 year average of manatee deaths through Aug. 8

Brevard's school board OK's a new wireless communication devices policy: What does it say?

Brevard Public Schools' new wireless communication device policy , much more restrictive than polices of years past, isn't officially in effect for students at every grade level until next month, though students say it's already being enforced. It expands on Florida's "bell-to-bell" cell phone ban during the school day for elementary and middle school students, a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 30.

The policy, has already sparked frustration among students, teachers and parents, sparking debates on how disabled students would be affected, and whether it's feasible to ban electronics from being used.

Under the policy, all wireless communication devices are banned for students in all grades. These devices include computers, tablets, e-readers, phones, smart watches, smart glasses, earbuds and other headsets and any other kind of "web-enabled" device.

Students with disabilities who rely on their devices for accessibility will be allowed to use their devices with approval from the principal.

Publix seeks permit for new Brevard store in Viera. Find out where it would go

Publix Supermarkets has filed for permits to build a new location in Viera right across from wholesale giant Costco at the intersection of Pineda Causeway and Lake Andrew Drive.

According to plans submitted to the St. Johns Water Management District, Publix hopes to build a 54,964-square-foot store on the 20.21-acre lot at the northeast corner of the intersection in a plaza to be dubbed the Pineda Promenade.

Besides the main grocery store, the plaza would feature a Publix liquor store along with five additional suites.

Those plans were submitted to the state environmental agency on Aug. 14. and are currently pending approval.

This newest location of the Florida grocery giant would follow Viera's expansion to the south and west, with new housing construction popping up all the time.