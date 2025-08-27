WFIT Local News Update August 27, 2025 AM

360 affordable apartments planned for West Cocoa area

A new affordable apartment complex will bring 360 new units to the West Cocoa area in Brevard County.

Located at the corner of South Burnett Road and Parrish Road, the $80 million complex will only be available to families earning 60% of the median income for the area or less, according to Angela Abbott, an attorney with the Brevard County Housing Finance Authority.

Abbott said there is a great demand for affordable housing, and said the complex is needed and the units will be occupied quickly.

Construction on the apartments is expected to begin by fall of 2026 with an estimated move-in date of fall 2028, according to John Rodriguez, a spokesman for Dominion Apartments, the developer behind the project.

The project is to be paid for through $80 million in bonds issued through the Brevard Board of County Commissioners to be paid back over the next 30 years.

'Keep Playalinda Open': Proposed SpaceX Starship beach closures rekindle 1980s debate

In 1980, Barbara Evans and her husband, Hank, spearheaded the Titusville-based grassroots group called Save Our Beach, after NASA threatened to shut down road access to popular Playalinda Beach for future space shuttle security purposes.

Now — a full 45 years later, and two years after Hank passed away — Barbara Evans is again fighting to preserve Playalinda Beach access.

Temporary closings from SpaceX’s future Starship launches and landings could cause up to 6012 closure days at Playalinda Beach, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's environmental impact study.

Tuesday afternoon, roughly 100 people attended an FAA public meeting on proposed Starship-Super Heavy environmental impacts at the Astronauts Memorial Foundation Center for Space Education at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Evans handed out white 1980-vintage bumper stickers to meeting attendees bearing red lettering: "Keep Playalinda Open."

A buyer’s market for condos.

The condo market in Florida is sagging, as new building regulations drive up fees, and foreign buyers are staying away. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

The result is a market that became saddled this year with 10 months’ worth of supply, the most since 2011. The number of available condos statewide was nearly 25 percent higher than a year before. And the median sale price of condos and townhouses has dropped by more than 6 percent over the past year. It all adds up to good news for potential buyers of condos in Florida.

Forbes' list of America's Top Colleges for 2025-2026 is out. How did Florida rank?

Last year, the University of Florida was ranked No. 4 in the country for top public universities in the nation in Forbes' List of America's top colleges.

This year, it slipped a little. In the 2025-2026 list released Aug. 26, UF was ranked 30th, and it was still the highest-ranking Florida school.

The university of Florida is currently in the midst of a search for a new president.

The board of trustees recently selected a new interim president, a week before the current interim president’s contract was set to expire.

The university's sole finalist for president, Dr. Santa Ono, the former president of the University of Michigan, was rejected by the board of governors in June after hours of questioning over his handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campus, gender-affirming care, climate change and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his past support of DEI programs.