WFIT Local News Updated August 28, 2025 AM

Brevard school board: No cell phones, but laptops, tablets OK in class with teacher approval

Just two weeks after an updated wireless communication devices policy that banned the use of all electronics was approved , Brevard's school board is amending its language — this time to make it a little more lax.

Ahead of an Aug. 26 meeting, Brevard's school board workshopped an amendment to the policy at an afternoon work session. While they considered making no change or allowing students to use cell phones with the permission of teachers or administrators, they ultimately went with a more middle-of-the road option: Students in grades nine through 12 will be able to use laptops, e-readers and similar devices for educational purposes at the discretion of teachers and administrators. Cell phones will remain banned bell-to-bell for all grade levels.

At the evening meeting , the amendment — which will receive a vote at a future meeting — remained a subject of debate, with speakers largely in favor of the new language. Most, however, felt the policy was still too harsh.

Those who were against the policy argued that the ban on cellphones that were not disrupting class was controlling, and that lunchtime was students personal time, and phones should be allowed.

Brevard County uses opioid settlement money to fund addiction programs

Brevard County has $5.9 million to use to fight drug addiction and is trying to figure out how to best use the money.

That money is part of a nationwide $7.4 billion payment meant to resolve claims that Purdue Pharma's pain medication OxyContin caused a nationwide opioid addiction crisis.

In total, Brevard County has received just over $16 million in total since May of 2021 as a result of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

On Aug. 26 the Brevard County Commission voted to accept an additional $304,000 from a consulting firm for its role in advising frequent opioid prescriptions.

The county is accepting applications from local organizations nonprofits seeking money or other resources to tackle the opioid epidemic on the Space Coast.

SpaceX launch photos: See sunrise Starlink liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Twelve minutes after sunrise, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rose amid colorful clouds from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27.

SpaceX's Starlink 10-56 mission from Launch Complex 40 deployed a payload of 28 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit. The rocket's first-stage booster touched down aboard the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Port Canaveral tackles traffic, parking issues

As Port Canaveral continues to break cruise passenger records, it is creating an issue that Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Wayne Justice says is “almost like the elephant in the room here that we kind of gloss over.”

That issue is traffic around the port.

Port Canaveral is the world’s second busiest cruise port and is growing even busier. More and more passengers are choosing to drive themselves to the port. This can cause traffic back-ups on State Road A1A leading into the port, causing headaches for both cruise passengers and other drivers.

Port officials are in the midst of a traffic study to see what can be done about the traffic jams, and will provide commissioners with an update on where things stand at their next meeting Sept. 24.

The port is expecting record travel numbers next year, with over 9 million passengers expected over the next budget year. The increased travel numbers could lead to higher traffic. The port’s chief financial officer said there are millions of dollars in their budget that are for addressing these issues.