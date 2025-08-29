WFIT Local News Update August 29, 2025 AM

Brevard to petition state for hearing before more sewage sludge spread near water supply

Brevard County wants to stop farmers and ranchers from using too much sewage sludge as fertilizer, saying that the high phosphorus levels could trigger toxic algae blooms in our drinking water supply.

Brevard County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to petition Florida's top environmental agency for a hearing on the matter. They want them to consider stopping a Clewiston company from dumping more sewage sludge on pastures that flow to the St. Johns River, which supplies half of the county's tap water.

In a July 25 agreement, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered H&H Liquid Sludge Disposal, Inc. , to follow a strict, multi-year plan to comply with the state's 2021 sludge rules regarding phosphorus.

But to ease high phosphorus levels on other lands around the state where H&H exceeded the newer requirements, lands along the St. Johns Upper Basin, which flows to Lake Washington, could see triple the sludge phosphorus that plants can uptake at sites such as Deer Park Ranch in east Osceola/west Brevard.

Brevard Public Schools launched a new Electricity Program at Heritage High School

WFIT’s Terri Wright has more:

The program is aimed at preparing students for high-demand careers in the electrical and energy sectors.

It provides hands-on training in residential and commercial wiring, circuit design, safety protocols, blueprint reading, and the use of meters and test equipment.

Advanced instruction will introduce students to motors and motor controls, PLC fundamentals, renewable/solar energy concepts, and troubleshooting techniques.

Students will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications and aims to integrate work-based learning, pre-apprenticeship alignment, and local industry partnerships.

Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise across Florida

Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise, and the CDC notes that the bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warm coastal waters. It particularly thrives in brackish conditions, like the Indian River Lagoon, where freshwater meets seawater.

Infections can occur when water containing the bacteria makes contact with an open cut. Previously, infections were more common on the Gulf Coast, but according to the CDC, cases along the East Coast have gone up 8x since 1988. Florida as a whole is seeing a similar trend, with a record number of 83 infections last year, up over 5x from the early 1990s.

According to the CDC, one in five people who are infected with Vibrio vulnificus die.

Melbourne issues boil water notice for all customers after bacteria found

Melbourne issued a boil water notice for all of their 167,000 customers after a test found E. coli in the city water supply.

Customers of Melbourne water were notified on Thursday, August 28 about the contaminated sample.

The warning is a result of E. coli bacteria detected in a routine water sample. These bacteria can cause illness, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Melbourne officials are doing further testing in the event that this was a sampling error.

Until the notice is lifted, use the following precautions: Before using tap water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or making ice, it should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.