WFIT's Local News update September 1, 2025

'Space is the new high ground': L3Harris satellite facility to bolster Trump's Golden Dome

L3Harris Technologies has expanded its Palm Bay campus with a new $100 million satellite integration-test facility that will support President Donald Trump's future Golden Dome defense system to thwart incoming ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons.

L3Harris officials conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 21 at the 94,000-square-foot high-bay structure, known as Building 31, which will support 100 new jobs with average annual salaries of $105,000 off Palm Bay Road.

In May, Trump announced a $25 billion investment in Golden Dome technology and structure , with upcoming plans to spend $175 billion during a three-year span.

Development of the L3Harris satellite facility predates Trump's second term in office and his Golden Dome executive order. In July 2023, the company sought property tax breaks from Brevard County and Palm Bay for an estimated $294 million expansion of its Palm Bay campus. That two-building campaign included Project LEO — the new satellite facility — and Project SAMT, an acronym for secure advanced manufacturing technology.

Florida has declared war on colorful crosswalks. Here's what's happening across the state

City leaders across Florida have been grappling with a state order to remove or repaint hundreds of colorful pedestrian crossings , some of which commemorate tragedies or local pride.

Florida Department of Transportation workers have been spotted painting over rainbow designs, green trail crossings, and local art installations and leaving behind only black and white lines.

Among the first one removed, and the most controversial, was a rainbow crosswalk commemorating the 49 people killed in the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. An FDOT crew repainted the crosswalk in the middle of the night, outraging community members who have spent the days since recreating the rainbow multiple times with chalk and paint. Each time, FDOT crews have painted it black again.

As of Aug. 29, signs have been placed at the intersection saying "Defacing Public Roadway Prohibited" and "No Impeding Traffic.”

The FDOT has ordered communities across the state to remove nonstandard crosswalks and street art by Sept. 4 or see state funding withheld for noncompliance.

See photos of the Labor Day weekend SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the Starlink 10-14 mission to orbit early Sunday, Aug. 31. The rocket took off at 7:49 a.m. from Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station , carrying 28 Starlink internet satellites to orbit.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 23rd mission.

The next launch from Cape Canaveral is set for no earlier than 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, from Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission will be another batch of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites.

Melbourne community center partially opens after roof collapse last month

A city of Melbourne community center is partially re-opened after strong storms caused part of the roof to collapse last month.

In July, a storm brought heavy rain that caused a roof collapse at the Joseph N. Davis Center.

Several kids were inside in the game room when it collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

The closure impacted the Melbourne Police Athletic League. Its basketball tournament was moved across town.

The center reopened on Aug. 29, after clearing inspections.