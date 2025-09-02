WFIT's Local News Update September 2, 2025 AM

DeSantis uses law that never mentioned crosswalks to erase street art in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cites a new law (SB 1662) as justification for removing street art from crosswalks, claiming it allows FDOT to withhold road project funds for non-compliance.

Critics argue the law merely broadened FDOT's existing authority and that the removal of art, particularly rainbow crosswalks, is politically motivated.

While FDOT claims to be enforcing a new standard, they previously approved and supported many of the now-removed art installations.

Matthew’s Hope Ministries recently added a new bus to provide shelter for the homeless

WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more:

The bus can accommodate 20 people and provide shelter for an individual for up to 3 nights a week.

The faith based non-profit began as a response to inclement weather in 2010, when the temperature dipped below 39 degrees. The dangerous weather prompted founder, Pastor Scott Billue to ask churches in the area to temporarily house the homeless population who lived outside.

Supported by the local community, Mathew’s Hope’s goal is to eventually add 2-3 more buses in Brevard.

Doubleheader SpaceX rocket launch days in Cape Canaveral set for midweek

The Space Coast can expect to see a double header of launces this week, with SpaceX planning back-to-back launch days.

First up is the Starlink 10-22 mission. Liftoff is set for no earlier than 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station .

Next will be the Starlink 10-57 mission. This liftoff is set for no earlier than 7:18 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Both of these missions are the latest batches of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites. Being in the group 10 of the satellite constellation, both missions will fly on a north-easterly trajectory.

Neither mission will provide a Space Coast sonic boom, as the Falcon 9 boosters from these missions will land on SpaceX drone ships, which will be stationed out in the Atlantic Ocean.

'Space is the new high ground': L3Harris satellite facility to bolster Trump's Golden Dome

L3Harris Technologies has expanded its Palm Bay campus with a new $100 million satellite integration-test facility that will support President Donald Trump's future Golden Dome defense system to thwart incoming ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons.

L3Harris officials conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 21 at the 94,000-square-foot high-bay structure, known as Building 31, which will support 100 new jobs with average annual salaries of $105,000 off Palm Bay Road.

In May, Trump announced a $25 billion investment in Golden Dome technology and structure , with upcoming plans to spend $175 billion during a three-year span.

Development of the L3Harris satellite facility predates Trump's second term in office and his Golden Dome executive order. In July 2023, the company sought property tax breaks from Brevard County and Palm Bay for an estimated $294 million expansion of its Palm Bay campus. That two-building campaign included Project LEO — the new satellite facility — and Project SAMT, an acronym for secure advanced manufacturing technology.

NASA debuts Artemis control room for astronaut lunar missions. When is the rocket launch?

Dozens of engineers will monitor the Artemis II Orion spacecraft along its journey in 2026 while collecting data from the new room inside Houston's Mission Control Center.

NASA's Artemis program is the agency's campaign to return Americans to the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

As of now, the Artemis II mission will launch no later than April 2026 from Florida, taking four astronauts on a 10-day trip circumnavigating the moon.