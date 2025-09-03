WFIT's Local News Update September 3, 2025 AM

Health First announces plans to double size of Viera Hospital with new five-story building

Viera Hospital will double in size over the coming years, according to expansion plans announced by Health First on Sept. 2 as the major Brevard County provider braces for future growth .

Viera Hospital, which currently has 98 beds, will grow its capacity to 214 beds under the new master plan announced by Health First. New operating rooms, an expanded emergency center and a cardiac catheterization lab are all part of the expansion plans, which currently do not have a timeline for construction or completion.

Health First will now begin the design and planning phase and must still get local approvals from the Brevard County government before it can finalize the expansion.

Health First president and CEO Terry Forde said the provider has long had plans to expand its services in the Viera area as the population continues to grow. But the closure of Orlando Health's Rockledge Hospital earlier this year prompted Health First to accelerate its own plans.

Titusville to explore partnership with Chamber of Commerce for new economic growth program

Without a dedicated economic development agency, Titusville is looking at ways to spur growth going forward as City Council leaders worry about job growth without incentives to attract businesses.

Although the city is still able to provide certain incentives like property tax abatements, the financial incentives of NBEDZ will be more difficult to replace.

At a meeting on Aug. 26 Lynda Weatherman, the executive director of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast, outlined a possible NBEDZ replacement the city can pursue to spur job creation in the city to the city council.

She suggested that a new economic development organization be created in association with the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, to use the old board structure to transfer governance seamlessly, and transfer the North Brevard Economic Development Zone policies to the new group.

Titusville mayor Andrew Connors said its crucial for the city to create an organ that can replace the former NBEDZ.

COVID vaccines are difficult to get

It used to be you could walk into most pharmacies and get a COVID booster shot. But WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us, that's changing.

When trying to schedule a shot online, CVS says due to state restrictions or inventory, COVID vaccinations are not available. And when they are, a prescription from your doctor may be required. Walgreens states COVID shots are unavailable in Florida due to the official recommendation from the CDC. Publix Pharmacies appear to still be offering the shot, but require a consent form be completed before booking an appointment. The CDC has narrowed the eligibility requirements, and is offering confusing guidance on the importance of COVID vaccinations. And the program that covered the cost of the COVID vaccination for uninsured people was terminated on August 31st.

NASA's next big mission prepares for launch in Titusville. Meet IMAP spacecraft.

NASA's next big science mission is being prepared in Titusville ahead of a late September launch. The goal: better understand our Sun and provide timely warning ahead of space weather events.

Set to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than late September from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A, IMAP will study the Sun's activities. The spacecraft arrived in May at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, and has been undergoing testing and processing. Now the spacecraft is fueled and going through the final steps before integration into a SpaceX payload fairing.

In mid-September, the spacecraft will be headed to meet its Falcon 9 rocket — and finally onto the launch pad a few days before liftoff.