WFIT's Local News Update September 10, 2025 AM

Temperature issues, flying insects and rodents prompt closure at 3 Brevard restaurants this week

Flying insects and temperature control issues shut down Gator’s Dockside, a cape Canaveral restaurant. Temperature issues also prompted the closure of Jersey Mike’s Subs, an Indialantic sandwich shop. Rodent droppings and flying insects also sparked the closure of the Red Crab Melbourne, a seafood restaurant.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections visit the Brevard County restaurant inspections site.

Affordable senior apartments slated for South Street development in downtown Titusville

A new affordable housing complex is being planned for Titusville as demand grows on the Space Coast for solutions to skyrocketing home and apartment costs.

The $28 million Forest Glen apartments will feature 80 affordable units targeted toward seniors.

The future 2001 South Street development the community will feature a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, bocce ball court, BBQ grill stations, and a dog park. Residents will have access to weekly check-ins, social and wellness events, and a financial management program.

National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves. Should Florida residents be worried?

The peak of hurricane season is less than 24 hours away but you can't tell by activity in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting no tropical cyclone activity for the next seven days.

The busiest portion of the Atlantic hurricane season runs from mid-August through mid-October, with the peak hitting Sept. 10.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, which covers the northern Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean.

In the Pacific, Kiko has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to pass north of the Hawaiian Islands today.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be Gabrielle.

In its two-week forecast for Sept. 3-16, Colorado State University forecasters are predicting activity will pick up over the next couple of weeks.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves out there.

Florida's "first-ever Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday" suspends the collection of sales taxes on the sale of items needed for hunting, fishing, or camping.

The holiday is also called the Florida Hunting, Fishing and Camping sales-tax holiday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday, Sept. 8, a new sales tax holiday that went into effect immediately.

The sales tax holiday, which lasts until Dec. 31.

Former Florida lawmaker could face probe over ICE Facebook post



Florida's Attorney General called for an investigation into a former state senator for a Facebook post about ICE officers' location.

The former lawmaker, Linda Stewart, claims the call for an investigation infringes on her First Amendment rights.

A First Amendment expert stated that reporting on law enforcement activities in a public place is generally protected speech.

The potential investigation comes after the posting on Facebook that ICE officers were near an Orlando bus station.

Linda Stewart was a democrat who served in the Florida Senate from 2016– 2024.