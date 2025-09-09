WFIT's Local News Update September, 9th 2025 AM

Brevard expected to get rain everyday this week.

Chances of rain range between 50 to 80% most days. The Space Coast could get anywhere between 4 and 8 inches of rain this week.

The heavy rainfall and multiple rounds of showers and storms could cause minor flooding in some areas.

Sept. 9 and 10 are the wettest days with 80% chance of rain expected.

Most of the storms are predicted to occur in the afternoon after 2 p.m. Early morning rain could be a possibility if it lingers from overnight rain.

Stronger storms could produce gusty winds up to 40-45 mph accompanied by occasional to frequent lighting strikes, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Rain will likely stick around the remaining part of the week, but chances will decrease to 30% to 50% by Friday.

The southern part of the county is most vulnerable to minor flooding, especially later in the week, according to forecasters.

Trump receives boos and cheers at US Open, the latest sport event he has attended as POTUS

President Donald Trump attended the U.S. Open men's singles final on Sept. 7, his latest of several sport event outings as president.

The crowd's reaction to Trump's appearance was mixed. Videos show people cheering and booing as he arrived following a match delay due to enhanced security checks.

Trump was the first sitting U.S. president to attend the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, since Bill Clinton in 2000. But sports fans booing and cheering is not new for Trump, who has attended several high-profile competitions since returning to the White House in January.

National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves.

Frost advisories have been issued for several locations in the United States as Florida residents continue to wait for the next tropical disturbance to appear on National Hurricane Center maps.

AccuWeather said that as of Sunday afternoon, dry air and wind shear were limiting tropical development.

The busiest portion of the Atlantic hurricane season runs from mid-August through mid-October, with the peak hitting Sept. 10

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including one in the western Caribbean.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Kiko is forecast to weaken as it approaches Hawaii but life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible. Kiko was a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as of the last advisory.

No watches or warnings have been issued as of Monday morning, Sept. 8. Kiko is expected to pass north of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its two-week forecast for Sept. 3-16, Colorado State University forecasters are predicting activity will pick up over the next couple of weeks.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting no tropical cyclone activity near Florida over the next seven days.

That prediction can change quickly, though.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves out there.

Forecasters urge all residents to keep an eye on the tropics and to always be prepared.

Experts warn of ketamine as deaths climb in Florida

Medical examiners have seen an increase in ketamine-involved deaths in South Florida this year.

In the first half of 2025, ketamine was present in 33 deaths in Miami-Dade County, according to toxicology reports.

This year's numbers follow a national increase of ketamine deaths over the past couple of years. Up until 2017, ketamine was identified in fewer than 10 cases per year. In 2023, there were 68 cases.

Ketamine is a safe and effective anesthetic when used in a hospital or clinic setting, said Dr. Bruce Goldberger, a clinical professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Moore said she's been told ketamine spray is passed around in the clubs in Miami-Dade. Illicit forms of ketamine, most often mixed with MDMA (known as ecstasy) also are popular.

Ketamine, originally developed in the 1960s, depresses the central nervous system, which can cause circulatory and respiratory distress if an overdose occurs. Ketamine overdoses cannot be reversed by naloxone, an opioid-overdose reversal drug.

For a long time, ketamine was considered an upper-class party drug, Smith said. But the overdose death of Matthew Perry and Elon Musk's openness about taking prescription ketamine for depression have thrust the drug into the spotlight.

She noticed ketamine use started to pick up in Polk County among the opioid drug users she helps within the last three to four months.