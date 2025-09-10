WFIT's Local News Update September 10, 2025

Cocoa Village tables security guard idea for now despite public safety concerns from businesses

For now, Cocoa will not move forward on hiring security guards dedicated exclusively to Cocoa Village after a vote by its Community Redevelopment Agency on Sept. 9.

The CRA voted to table the idea while it researches police calls to the village and presents an alternative plan to use more police officers for village security as well. The CRA meets again on Oct. 6. Local business owners on Tuesday pleaded with the CRA to take action on public safety in the Village, citing crime and homelessness as negatively affecting those who come to do business and have fun in the historic downtown.

Local business owners cited crime, homelessness, and harassment as major public safety concerns.

Concerns were raised that security guards would lack the authority to enforce laws against issues like public defecation or drug dealing.

Florida court rules open-carry gun ban unconstitutional

In a major decision, a state appeals court on Sept. 10 ruled that Florida’s ban on openly carrying guns is unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal pointed to U.S. Supreme Court rulings on Second Amendment issues, saying the open-carry ban is incompatible with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The ruling came in a challenge filed by Stanley Victor McDaniels, who was convicted of openly carrying a gun on the Fourth of July in 2022 in Pensacola. It also came after years of legislative debate about potentially repealing the open-carry ban — a position supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Brevard school board approves $1.6 billion budget, plans to cut costs as enrollment falls

Brevard's school board has approved a budget of more than $1.62 billion for the 2026 fiscal year — more than $4.3 million less than the previous year's budget — amid declining enrollment.

The budget for 2026 , totaling $1,626,355,803, is made up of funding from federal, state and local sources and is divided into five categories. This allocates their funding to different areas, like food services, various types of insurance and more. With enrollment falling as students switch to charter schools and homeschooling since state voucher eligibility was expanded in 2023, the district is looking to cut costs where it can.

Brevard Cultural Alliance to expand its services in support of Space Coast arts community

The Brevard Cultural Alliance plans to expand its services in the coming year to help the Space Coast's arts community thrive.

In a presentation to the Brevard County Tourist Development Council , BCA Executive Director Catherine Esrock said art is an essential element to a thriving community. She said BCA works to fuel Brevard’s arts-powered economy, which has an estimated local economic impact of more than $123 million annually and employs more than 1,500 people.

As Brevard County’s designated local arts agency, the BCA's mission is to build and sustain a vibrant and dynamic arts and cultural sector integral to the Space Coast’s quality of life.

Among new initiatives the BCA is planning is an "art studio crawl" on Oct. 11, during which local residents and tourists can visit a host of professional galleries and studio spaces, stretching from Titusville to Barefoot Bay, and see special displays and demonstrations.

In addition, the BCA will host an art resource fair next spring, with artists and cultural organizations providing information to the public on their offerings.