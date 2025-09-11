WFIT's Local News Update September 11, 2025 PM

Florida court rules open-carry gun ban unconstitutional

In a major decision, a state appeals court on Sept. 10 ruled that Florida’s ban on openly carrying guns is unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal pointed to U.S. Supreme Court rulings on Second Amendment issues, saying the open-carry ban is incompatible with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The ruling came in a challenge filed by Stanley Victor McDaniels, who was convicted of openly carrying a gun on the Fourth of July in 2022 in Pensacola. It also came after years of legislative debate about potentially repealing the open-carry ban — a position supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cocoa Village tables security guard idea for now despite public safety concerns from businesses

For now, Cocoa will not move forward on hiring security guards dedicated exclusively to Cocoa Village after a vote by its Community Redevelopment Agency on Sept. 9.

The CRA voted to table the idea while it researches police calls to the village and presents an alternative plan to use more police officers for village security as well. The CRA meets again on Oct. 6. Local business owners on Tuesday pleaded with the CRA to take action on public safety in the Village, citing crime and homelessness as negatively affecting those who come to do business and have fun in the historic downtown.

Local business owners cited crime, homelessness, and harassment as major public safety concerns.

Concerns were raised that security guards would lack the authority to enforce laws against issues like public defecation or drug dealing.

From burgers to bills: Economic pressures reshaping Brevard’s dining scene

What used to be a casual night out now feels more like a splurge for many in Brevard. As some diners cut back on dining out, restaurants across Brevard are trying to find creative ways to stay afloat — from streamlining menus to offering special deals to fill the seats.

A recent nationwide survey found restaurant traffic has dipped over the past six months. While summer is typically slow in Brevard, restaurants say that the slowdown, coupled with ever-changing food prices and higher labor costs on the horizon, is requiring extra caution.

Historically, both local and national restaurants report razor-thin profit margins, and now unpredictable wholesale food and beverage costs, rising labor costs and economic uncertainty have entered the equation.

SpaceX launch tonight: Will rocket launch after 3 scrubs in a row at Cape Canaveral, Florida?

For the fourth night in a row , SpaceX will attempt to launch an Indonesian telecom satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is targeting 7:59 p.m. to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 with the Nusantara Lima satellite. Backup opportunities remain available until 9:56 p.m., if needed.

In the most encouraging forecast of this rain-soaked workweek, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicted 45% odds of "go for launch" conditions tonight. Prime threats should include cumulus clouds and surface electric fields.

No Brevard County sonic booms should occur during this mission. The rocket will ascend due east, and the first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.