WFIT's Local News Update September 12, 2025 AM

A Cocoa man was killed in a two-car accident on U.S. 1 Wednesday, Sept. 10, after speeding through a red light at an intersection, striking another vehicle and colliding with a utility pole before his truck flipped.

The 49-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 1 in a Chevrolet pickup truck, approaching Blacks Road, traveling "at a high rate of speed," witnesses told Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in what the governor described as a "political assassination."

Livestream video of the event showed crowds of people running from the university's courtyard where Kirk was speaking when the shooting occurred. Police said that about 3,000 people were in attendance around noon when a gunshot rang out, sending attendees running for safety.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks on U.S. political figures, including two assassination attempts against Trump last year.

Following President Trump's directive, Florida Republicans are considering a mid-decade redistricting to gain more congressional seats.

The potential redraw follows similar Republican-led efforts in states like Texas and Missouri to help the GOP maintain control of Congress.

Florida's Fair Districts standards, which prohibit partisan gerrymandering, present a legal hurdle for the proposed changes.

Red state Texas started the off-cycle redistricting drive, approving a map that created five additional Republican-leaning congressional districts. Blue state California is seeking voter approval to fight back.

But more Republican-heavy states are now engaged. Missouri is redrawing its map. Ohio and Utah also intend to create new boundaries that could add GOP-leaning seats.

Republicans are emboldened by a 1.3 million-voter lead over registered Democrats statewide, the largest margin held by the GOP in Florida history.

AccuWeather has updated its prediction for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, revising its forecast made in March, before the season began.

At that time, AccuWeather predicted 2025 could be a year with "volatile hurricanes" and warned storms could rapidly intensify shortly before making landfall.

While the updated forecast is for slightly fewer storms and hurricanes, forecasters kept their predictions for the number of major hurricanes — three to five — and the number of direct U.S. impacts — three to six.

AccuWeather released a revised prediction Sept. 11, following an "unusually quiet stretch across the Atlantic basin.”

Former NFL player Jamie Collins and his wife, tattoo artist Kat Tat, are selling their Viera home

The couple is moving because Collins accepted a coaching position with the University of North Carolina.

The custom-built 4 million dollar home in Rockledge features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a media room, and a chef's kitchen.

The listing price is $4 million.

Jamie Collins, who played in the NFL for 10 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, is married to Katrina Jackson, better known as Kat Tat from the TV show “Black Ink Crew: Chicago.”