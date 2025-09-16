WFIT's Local News Update September 17, 2025 AM

Melbourne Mayor Proposes Renaming Street to Honor Charlie Kirk,

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey announced on Monday that would seek to rename a stretch of Cypress Avenue in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

WFIT’s Terri Wright has more:

The proposed change would affect Cypress Avenue between Eau Gallie

Boulevard and Orange Street, renaming it “Charlie Kirk Lane”

Within hours, Alfrey’s post drew hundreds of reactions and more than 250

comments, sparking heated debate and highlighting the sharp divide in

Melbourne over the proposal.

The Melbourne City Council is expected to formally consider Alfrey’s

proposal at its upcoming meeting.

Satellite Beach, what’s that smell?

Sewer pipe breaks in Satellite Beach are causing foul odors as of recent, as Brevard County repairs the pipe near the intersection of South Patrick Drive and Cassia Boulevard.

The county hasn't reported any sewage discharged into canals or the Indian River Lagoon. The same area has been plagued with pipe breaks and sewage spills for years.

The locals claim to see a deeper problem with sewage than just Brevard County and wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis to ask for leadership on the issue. This includes forcing investment in modern sewage treatment plants and holding local governments accountable for overloading failing sewer systems.

An update: Florida attorney general declares open carry the "law of the state."

Open carry is now the law in Florida, according to state Attorney General James Uthmeier, following a Sept. 10 appeals court decision.

Last week, a three-judge panel in the 1st District Court of Appeal declared that Florida's law blocking open carry was unconstitutional and a violation of the Second Amendment. Sheriffs in several counties across Florida quickly announced they will not be enforcing the ban.

Uthmeier explained, Private property owners are still able to prohibit firearms on their property, which can include homes and businesses. Violation is considered armed trespass, a third-degree felony.

Brevard County is expected to see a brief break from 90-degree temperatures this week.

For the first time in months, temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 90 degrees this week. Lower humidity early in the week is expected to make temperatures in the upper 80s feel cooler.

While it’s likely the Space Coast will still experience days with high humidity and temperatures, it likely won’t be for extended periods of time.

So---What does the weather forecast in Brevard look like this week?

The early part of the week will be the nicest with highs between 85 and 87 and lower humidity.

Rain chances are about 30% through Wednesday. With humidity, as well as the rain chances, increasing throughout week.

Will a celestial conjunction be visible in Florida? When to see Venus, moon, star meetup

Three celestial bodies are about to meet up for one night in September in a cosmic party that should be widely visible in the United States – including Florida.

The moon and Venus will soon be joined by the star Regulus for a brief rendezvous known as a conjunction, NASA said in a monthly skywatching guide.

The moon-planet-star trio are among the brightest objects in our solar system, meaning the impending conjunction should be incredibly easy to spot for even the most novice of astronomers.

A conjunction is an astronomical event in which at least two planets – or, in this case, other celestial bodies – appear to be close together in the sky.