WFIT Local & State News - September 18, 2025 AM

Groups Fight Social Media Law Appeal

Tech industry groups are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a decision that blocked a Florida law aimed at preventing children from having access to certain social-media platforms.

The state says it is targeting addictive platforms that can harm children’s mental health.

Parents would have to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts on the platforms.

After several weeks of quiet in the Atlantic Basin, activity is bubbling up in the tropics. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that a new tropical depression has just formed, Right so this morning, an area of thunderstorms over the eastern Atlantic has organized enough to be called Tropical Depression Seven. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center project that it will strengthen into a Tropical Storm over the next 12 to 36 hours, and likely a hurricane by the weekend. Its name will be Gabrielle. I will note that just behind Tropical Depression Seven is another tropical wave that right now has a low chance for development over the next week or so. Good news is that neither Tropical Depression Seven, nor the area behind it, pose an immediate threat to the United States.

DeSantis supports firing teachers, nurses, other public servants over Charlie Kirk Tweets

Governor Ron DeSantis supports the firing of teachers, nurses and public servants who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death on their social media accounts.

His comments come after four teachers in Central Florida are being investigated over their posts.

DeSantis pushed back on free speech advocates who say debating the issues of the day on social media is a First Amendment Right.

BITE: “No one is saying the government's going to put you in jail for doing that. But I do think it's a problem. Is that someone you want teaching your kids when they say that this is something, this assassination should be celebrated, of course not.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida disagrees with this sentiment and stands ready to quote, “ protect and preserve this essential First Amendment right guaranteed by our Constitution, even when we disagree."

Superintendent Hanna pushes back on education commissioner over online comments about Charlie Kirk

Florida’s education commissioner is taking steps to identify and sanction teachers who have posted what he calls “despicable comments” about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. As Margie Menzel reports, Leon School Superintendent Rocky Hanna calls these efforts a First Amendment violation.

Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas sent a letter to the state’s superintendents last week, directing them to forward it to all instructional staff. He says he’ll be conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this, quote, “vile, sanctionable behavior.”

Leon School Superintendent Rocky Hanna calls the letter’s tone threatening.

Publix tops the list of "great places to work."

Retail employees in Florida responded to a survey, asking them about their workplace. WFIT's Rick Glasby has the results:

Publix came out on top. 84% of its employees call it a great place to work. Nationwide, Publix came in at #3. The best retail place to work in the country is Wegmans Food Markets, headquartered in Rochester, New York.

