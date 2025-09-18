WFIT Local & State News - September 19, 2025 AM

Cargo finally delivered to the ISS.

A cargo spacecraft docked at the International Space Station Thursday morning. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us an issue with its main engine delayed the arrival of about 11,000 pounds of supplies and experiments.

“NASA and Northrop Grumman had delayed the arrival of a Cygnus XL spacecraft to the orbital outpost after an issue with its main engine was detected. In a bit of good news, flight engineers were able to determine that it wasn't a major anomaly, but rather a safeguard the Cygnus spacecraft triggered on its own.”

OPTION OUTRO FOR JUSTIN: The Cygnus cargo craft launched on Sunday from the Cape atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Billboards honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Brevard County are on display. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more:

Clear Channel Outdoor has reversed its initial decision to deny a

request to permit billboards honoring conservative activist Charlie

Kirk in Brevard County.

The company’s refusal prompted backlash from local leaders and

residents, claiming the ads were a tribute and not a political message.

Meanwhile, rival Lamar Advertising agreed to display the message on

seven billboards across Brevard County. The dispute has renewed

debate over how advertising companies define political content.

The $54 million Ellis Road widening project is set to begin as early as May 2026

Transportation officials are preparing for the long-awaited widening of Ellis Road in South Brevard, with construction expected to begin in May 2026.

The $54 million project will expand the road to four lanes and add bike lanes and sidewalks to accommodate local growth.

Officials believe the expansion will relieve traffic congestion on surrounding roads like Wickham Road and improve access to Interstate 95.

The beginning of the project comes after local and state officials have been working to close funding gaps to fully pay for the infrastructure project, which is expected to relieve traffic not just in South Brevard but surrounding areas as well.

According to the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization, around 20,000 employees work in the area surrounding Ellis Road.

Florida Social Security recipients may get hit hard with 2026 changes. Here's what to know

Medicare Part B premiums are expected to rise by an estimated $21.50 per month, one of the largest increases in program history.

Medicare Part D prescription drug plan premiums will be allowed to increase more in 2026 than they were in 2025.

Social Security recipients may see a slight rise in their monthly checks next year, according to the latest estimate based on the latest inflation report. The bad news is this may not keep up with inflation.

And some recipients who were previously overpaid are already dealing with their Social Security checks getting cut in half, thanks to a change this year under the Trump adminstration to speed up repayment.

This could have effects on the more than 74 million people who received Social Security in August, according to the Social Security Administration. Retired workers, disabled workers, survivors of deceased workers and people receiving Supplemental Security Income could all be affected.

Tropical storm Gabrielle Storm Update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the central Atlantic is expected to become a hurricane by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gabrielle is the seventh named storm of this hurricane season.