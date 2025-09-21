WFIT Local & State News - September 22, 2025 AM

Rally for Charlie Kirk and victims of 'left-wing evil' draws hundreds in Palm Bay

Several hundred people marched along Malabar Road in Palm Bay in honor of Charlie Kirk on the morning of Sept. 20. Palm Bay city councilman Chandler Langevin organized the gathering, which he called a "March for Charlie Kirk and all victims of left-wing evil."

Earlier this month a federal appeals court struck down Florida's law making it illegal to openly carry firearms in the state. Technically, the ruling only applies to 32 counties in North Florida under that court's jurisdiction. State Attorney General James Uthmeier said the state would no longer attempt to enforce the law elsewhere in Florida.

Langevin said liberal and left wing policies are "evil" by design to weaken America.

Brevard 'Make Billionaires Pay' event draws crowd protesting Trump policies

The event, at State Road 520 and U.S. 1, was part of a national movement called “Make Billionaires Pay.” Similar gatherings were held all over the country.

Music played, some shouted messages through a megaphone and others made signs. The signs had varying messages that included, “Veterans against Trump,” “God save our democracy,” and “Protect the First Amendment.”

Rosh Hashanah in Brevard amid anti-Semitism and global protests

Jewish communities are preparing for Rosh Hashanah amid concerns over global events and rising anti-Semitism.

Rabbis and community leaders report increased interest in synagogue services as people search for spiritual connection.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle expected to turn north.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane Sunday morning, Sept. 21, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane as it passes east of Bermuda, and could strengthen into a Category 2 storm with 105-mph sustained winds within the next 36 hours.

Forecasters warned residents in Bermuda should monitor Gabrielle's progress, especially since the National Hurricane Center's "average track error at three days is about 90 nautical miles and hazards can extend well away from the center."

Gabrielle is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season and the first tropical storm since Tropical Storm Fernand formed Aug. 23.

If it does become a hurricane, it will be the second hurricane of the season.

Erin became the season's first hurricane on Aug. 15, and rapidly intensified into a major hurricane with peak winds hitting 160 mph on Aug. 16.

On the forecast track, the center of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday.

Melbourne Beach Surf Report

Swells generated by Gabrielle are beginning to reach Bermuda and will build through the weekend.

The winds back off a bit on Monday but stay onshore as more of the Gabrielle swell fills in from the east. The swell will be short lived and top out on Tuesday with possible favorable conditions, with Wednesday on a downward trend.

Swells generated by Gabrielle should reach the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward, along with Atlantic Canada, early this week.