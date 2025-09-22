WFIT Local & State News - September 23, 2025 AM

Cocoa Beach cracking down on e-bikes along Minutemen Causeway

Cocoa Beach is increasing enforcement of e-bike rules on Minutemen Causeway due to safety complaints.

Police are currently issuing warnings to educate riders on the new rules before issuing citations.

Complaints about dangerous driving involving e-bikes prompted Cocoa Beach city commissioners to change the rules for their usage on the Minutemen Causeway sidewalk, where they are popularly used by teenagers in the city. Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School and Roosevelt Elementary are at the western end of the road.

On Sept. 4 the city commission voted unanimously to impose new rules for e-bikes on that particular sidewalk:



15 mph speed limit on Minutemen Causeway sidewalk

Audible warning mandatory when passing pedestrians

No wheelies or other reckless maneuvers near others using sidewalks

E-bikes on the road are expected to obey posted traffic laws including speed limits

Since the rule's passing, police have been issuing warnings to e-bike riders in hopes of curbing dangerous behaviors in the area.

Where is open carry allowed in Florida now?

An appeals court ruling and a statement from the state attorney general have made open carry of firearms legal in Florida.

The change only applies to those legally allowed to possess a firearm and does not override existing restrictions.

What places can or can't you bring a concealed gun into in Florida?

Airports

Bringing a weapon to the airport is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida, which is punishable by 60 days in jail, or a $500 fine and up to six months probation.

City halls, court and other government buildings

You also cannot bring firearms into courthouses or court parking lots, although the judge may carry a firearm and may decide if others can.

Jail, prison and police stations

No, you cannot bring a weapon into a jail, detention center, or prison, according to Florida Statutes.

You also cannot bring an open or concealed firearm into a police, sheriff, or highway patrol station.

Schools/Universities

No, you cannot bring any weapon onto a Florida school campus.

According to Florida statutes, you cannot bring an open or concealed weapon to any school, college, or professional athletic event not related to firearms. They also emphasize the importance of not bringing a gun into any elementary or secondary school facility or administration building.

Disney, Universal, SeaWorld theme parks

No, you cannot open or concealed carry at any of Florida's theme parks. This includes Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and LEGOLAND Florida.

The open or concealed carry of a firearm on any of the places previously mentioned are restricted according to Florida statues.

How will Hurricane Gabrielle affect Brevard County? Where is the storm headed?

Hurricane Gabrielle is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, and is now a Category 3 storm. This is now the second hurricane of the Atlantic Season.

The hurricane is predicted to stay away from Florida as it takes a turn to the north and passes east of Bermuda.

As of 11 a.m. Sept. 22, Gabrielle was about 180 miles southeast of Bermuda. It was moving north with maximum sustained winds near 120mph.

While the storm won’t come close to the Space Coast, Brevard will still get some impact from it. Officials are warning residents to be cautious of rough waters.

“A high risk of life-threatening rip currents continues early this week with long period swells from Hurricane Gabrielle,” according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The dangerous rip currents are expected to stick around through at least Sept. 23.

Weather officials warn even strong swimmers to stay out of the ocean saying entering the surf is “strongly discouraged.”

Melbourne Surf Report: According to the Melbourne beach surf forecast

Tuesday: Chest high from the east, 11 sec intervals with slight onshore winds. Size may start to roll off late in the day and it looks like south of the Cape may be just a touch smaller than northern areas.

Looking Ahead We have 2 potential areas of interest to watch on the heels of Gabrielle so there may be another swell starting as early as this weekend.

Weather information is subject to change as the week goes on