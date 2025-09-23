WFIT Local & State News - September 24, 2025 AM

Brevard teacher ousted over student's chosen name barred from volunteering at former school

A former Brevard teacher fired earlier this year over her use of a then-17-year-old's chosen name without parental permission, was barred from helping students with their college essays on a volunteer basis, she said.

Former Satellite High AP English Literature teacher Melissa Calhoun offered to volunteer at her previous workplace. She hoped to help students with their college essays and potentially chaperone a field trip.

But she was turned down by the district with little explanation, she said.

Community members and the local teachers' union continue to rally in support of Calhoun, criticizing the district's decision.

The Florida House Select Committee on Property Taxes met on tuesday to begin discussions on property tax reductions. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

“Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia want a complete elimination of property taxes. But state legislators working on the proposal say that's off the table. State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin has outlined a three-step plan to reduce billions in property taxes. His proposal would replace property taxes by imposing a 5% transaction fee on real estate sales; a 5% transaction fee on rideshares, hotels, and amusement parks; and a 3-cent sales tax going specifically to schools. It’s been months since DeSantis first pressured state lawmakers to eliminate the property tax. His demand set the stage for a tax-cut feud between DeSantis and House Speaker Daniel Perez; Perez wanted to focus instead on slashing the state sales tax.”

A portion of Evans Road in Melbourne is shut down again after recently reopening. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us why:

“A recent inspection of the finished drainage project at Evans Road and Hibiscus Boulevard found that temporary fixes failed, forcing another closure as crews address cracks in the precast slabs. The contractor is now redoing the work, impacting an estimated 20,000 vehicles that pass through the intersection daily. The closure is expected to last until early November.”

Hurricane Gabrielle gains strength while 2 other storms brew, could impact Brevard

Hurricane Gabrielle quickly increased to a Category 4 storm as it moved away from Brevard. Forecasters are closely monitoring two other systems brewing in the Atlantic that could take a path closer to the Space Coast.

Gabrielle, the second hurricane of the season, was moving north-eastward into the open Central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph as of early Sept. 23. Weather officials warn even though the storm has bypassed Brevard, it will still bring “life-threatening” rip currents to the area that could linger through Sept. 25.

Waves near shore are expected to be 4 – 5 feet while offshore could see 5 – 6 feet.

“Entering the surf is strongly discouraged,” according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

There are two storms behind Gabrielle that weather officials are monitoring.

It’s still too early to tell how or if Brevard County will be affected by them. They are both moving in a direction to the U.S.

The first storm is expected to form into a tropical storm later this week as it moves west northwest in the tropical Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters are giving it a 90 percent chance of formation in the next week.

Elsewhere, the second storm, has a less likely chance of forming over the next seven days. It’s expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sept. 24 and could become a tropical depression near the Bahamas late this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.