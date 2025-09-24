WFIT Local & State News - September 25, 2025 AM

Brevard County budget approved for 8% increase

Brevard County Commissioners Tuesday night approved a $2.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

When compared to this year's budget, it’s an increase of around $190 million, or about an 8% increase from the current $2.3 billion budget. Key components of the budget include increased funding for public safety, including pay raises for Brevard County Fire Rescue and Brevard County Sheriff's Office personnel. But it also includes cuts to public works projects and road resurfacing to offset those increased costs.

Florida man illegally killing alligators in Brevard County

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, A Florida man is accused of Illegally Killing 13 Alligators in Brevard County. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

“Jacob Latreille has been charged after state officials say he illegally killed 13 American alligators along the St. Johns River near the Hatbill Park Boat Ramp. Alligators are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, with strict rules governing when and how they can be taken. In Florida, illegally killing one is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Wildlife violations can be reported anonymously to FWC at 1-888-404- FWCC.”

Feds release Brightline safety funding.

The US Department of Transportation said this week it is releasing $42 million to address safety concerns along the route of Brightline trains. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The four grants were announced during the Biden administration, but not released. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the delay on a backlog of grants. Since the grants were first announced in 2022, 108 people have been struck and killed by Brightline trains. It isn’t clear if any of the grants are earmarked for Brevard train crossings.

Brevard school board members and teacher union for support of ousted teacher

Support from Brevard's teacher union for an ousted educator — and criticism of Superintendent’s decision not to rehire her. This prompted blowback from school board members at the Sept. 23 meeting in Viera.

The public rallied in support of former Satellite High School AP English Literature teacher. The educator’s contract wasn't renewed in April over her use of a 17-year-old student's chosen name without parental permission.

School board members defended the superintendent's decision and criticized the union's public comments.

Florida leads the southeast in electric vehicle sales, as a federal tax incentive sunsets

One out of every ten new cars sold in Florida is electric, which is above the national average.

That's according to a recent report by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

On a recent webinar, data and policy expert Nick Nigro [nye-grow] said Florida is an "attractive" place for E-Vs [ee-vees].

"It's very flat, it's very warm, it's very conducive to electric vehicles, because you get a lot more predictability over the range of the vehicle."]

Even though EVs are really popular in the state, he says Florida hasn't taken advantage of federal funding to increase the number of fast-charging stations.

"Florida. Where are you? You've got to get off the dime. Florida, of all the states in the country, is falling the furthest behind and taking advantage of these federal dollars."]

He said Florida should take the money while it's still available.