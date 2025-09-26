WFIT Local & State News - September 26, 2025 AM

Health First warns Employees that posting on social media may put their jobs at risk. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

“Health First has issued a new social media policy warning employees they could face termination for posts that harm the company’s reputation, even on personal accounts. Staff say the rules are so vague that “anything” they post could be grounds for firing. The move follows backlash over employee posts about commentator Charlie Kirk and has sparked debate over whether private employers can restrict speech. Critics argue the policy may reflect fears of state retaliation, citing political pressure on Florida institutions. Health First has not commented on the policy.

Space Force warns of training exercise.

If you live in Palm Bay near the Space Force’s Malabar Annex you can expect some commotion this Friday. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us why:

Space Launch Delta 45 will conduct a defense field training exercise. You may hear explosions and see colored smoke. But there’s no cause for alarm - it’s a standard training operation designed to maintain readiness of security forces.

Seagrass recovers in north Indian River Lagoon but south of Port St. John remains stagnant

Seagrass in Florida's Indian River Lagoon is showing mixed signs of recovery, flourishing in some areas while disappearing in others.

The decline is largely due to algae blooms, fueled by pollution, which block the sunlight seagrass needs to survive.

Seagrass is a vital part of the marine food web, supporting fish, invertebrates, and local economies.

Few look closer at Indian River Lagoon's ecological lifeblood than Lauren Hall. From behind her snorkel mask, she's seen seagrass come and go for three decades. Now the lagoon's most crucial, yet faltering, plant is flowering back north of Port St. John.

But the underwater vital signs Hall sees all the way south to Malabar don't look nearly as rosy.

"This is really some beautiful recovery for this area," Hall, an environmental scientist with St. Johns River Water Management District, said on a recent day diving on seagrass beds near Titusville.

Tropical Storm Humberto

Tropical Storm Humberto developed yesterday afternoon and is expected to become a hurricane over the next day or so. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that although Humberto shouldn’t pose a direct risk to the United States, there is another tropical wave that she and her team are monitoring closely,

[FPREN-Borowski-ATC0925.wav] Right so the tropical wave is currently named Invest 94 and it is producing thunderstorms south of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. Over the next few days that wave should track toward the Bahamas, and it will likely continue organizing as it does so. There are several factors that could impact its development: Humberto nearby, and a front approaching the southeast US to name just a few. So, the details regarding the forecast are likely to change over the coming days, and I encourage everyone to monitor the forecast.

Megan says that Invest 94L should remain off Florida’s east coast, but even so, hazardous beach conditions and coastal flooding could occur this weekend and early next week. She says that she and her colleagues will continue to provide updates as the forecast evolves.