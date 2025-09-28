WFIT Local & State News - September 29, 2025 AM

Brevard is under a tropical storm watch. Here's what that means for the coming days

A tropical storm watch was issued for Brevard County.

The advisory means tropical storm-force winds are possible on the Space Coast within the next 48 hours. Tropical depression 9 is expected to develop and strengthen into a tropical system as it moves northward across the southwestern Atlantic and parallel to the Florida coast into early next week.

The storm, expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda, was 120 miles south-southwest of the central Bahamas as of Saturday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph winds and is producing significant rainfall over portions of eastern Cuba and the Bahamas.

Primary impacts are expected to be dangerous beach and boating conditions, with waves up to 15 feet offshore.

GOP and Alligator Alcatraz

The Republican Party of Florida has sold more than $125,000 in merchandise branded with Alligator Alcatraz. The states Democratic Party said the GOP is profiting from peoples suffering. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

“Shirts, hats, and koozies branded with Alligator Alcatraz are for sale on the Florida Republican Partys website. Evan Power, chair of the Florida GOP. said that the Republican base is loving it. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried criticized the sales, accusing the GOP of profiting from people’s suffering and fueling “divisiveness, cruelty, and chaos.” The Democratic Party also sells merchandise online, mostly featuring its name or pro-voting messages.”

Blue Origin - New Glenn, heavy-lift rocket factory on Merritt Island

Blue Origin recently opened Lunar Plant 1 to build Artemis moon landers, which will employ up to 2,000 people.

Blue Origin's next New Glenn mission will launch NASA's ESCAPADE spacecraft to Mars.

The company plans to launch its Blue Moon Mark 1 robotic lander to the moon's south pole to search for water-ice.

ICE gives Florida millions for immigration enforcement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has awarded Florida tens of millions of dollars for border enforcement.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan [SHEE-han] came to Tallahassee on Friday to announce the news alongside Governor Ron DeSantis.

["Today we're here to announce a historic agreement with the state of Florida."]

Local law enforcement across the state will share more than 10 million dollars. State police get more than 28 million.

DeSantis says it's just the beginning.

Thousands pack downtown Melbourne to celebrate Space Coast Pride

Thousands of people dressed in tie dye, waving rainbow flags and holding signs lined the streets of downtown Melbourne on Sept. 27 to show support for Space Coast Pride Fest.

This is the fourth year the event was held in downtown Melbourne, but it wasn’t without some controversy. At the Melbourne City Council Meeting this week numerous speakers voiced displeasure that the event was being held.