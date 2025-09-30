WFIT Local & State News – October 1, 2025 AM

Lethal bronzing disease threatens Brevard palms

A tiny insect called a planthopper is spreading a deadly bacteria to palm trees throughout Florida.

This tiny, common insect pierces palms, feeds on their sap and spreads deadly bacteria to the tree. So-called "lethal bronzing" has been having its way with Florida palms for two decades. But landscapers in Brevard County say they're seeing it more recently, and that they are doing their best to stop it.

The disease spread throughout the Viera in fall of 2022 and into the spring of 2023. Most spread of the disease happens near highly trafficked areas, as landscaping material shipments are moved around.

WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

“The landscaping company responsible for much of Viera says it has the problem under control. Lethal bronzing is spread by a tiny insect that introduces a deadly bacteria into the tree. Once a palm tree shows the effects of lethal bronzing it should be removed immediately.”

Government Shutdown? Here's how Florida could be affected

The federal government will partially shut down on October 1 if Congress and the President fail to agree on a funding bill.

Disagreements over proposed cuts to healthcare programs, including Medicaid and Obamacare subsidies, are the main obstacle to a deal.

A shutdown would layoff nonessential federal workers and could impact services like the IRS, national parks, and food inspections.

The most recent government shutdown lasted 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019 over border wall funding.

Florida approves $14M for immigration enforcement

Florida's State Board of Immigration Enforcement has approved reimbursing local law enforcement millions of dollars for immigration enforcement efforts.

At a meeting on Sept. 30, the Board voted to pay around 14 million ($14,073,042.38) in grant awards to police departments and sheriff's offices around the state.

Of the 56 grants, 14 are for vans to transport immigrants, costing a little over $1 million.

In total, 42 law enforcement agencies applied for reimbursement to fund bed space, transportation costs, overtime, bonuses, license plate readers, bullet proof vests, guns, cell phones and other expenses.

Palm Bay to hold special meeting on remarks by councilman Chandler Langevin

Palm Bay will hold a special city council meeting to reaffirm the city's commitment to diversity after comments about Indian Americans made by Councilman Chandler Langevin drew widespread criticism on social media. The meeting took place at Palm Bay City Hall on Sept 30.

Mayor Rob Medina stated that such comments have no place in Palm Bay and affirmed the city's commitment to diversity. Langevin's posts included calls to cease Indian migration and deport all Indians.

Orange plume at Palm Bay chemical plant safe, fire officials report

A bright orange plume of smoke released into the sky from a container at a chemical research plant in Palm Bay was part of a safety feature and was not harmful, fire officials reported.

The orange cloud -- which hovered over the area -- was seen rising from the FAR Research Center on Sept 29. Some residents took to social media to report that a heavy 'bleach smell' emanated from the mist.

No one was injured and the unspecified mist did not harm the surrounding area, Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials said.

Multiple Palm Bay Fire Rescue vehicles responded to the site. Testing was also done and came back negative for anything harmful to people or the surrounding environment, fire officials said.