WFIT Local & State News - September 30, 2025 AM

National Hurricane Center tracking Tropical Storm Imelda, Hurricane Humberto, 3 tropical waves

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems in the Atlantic: Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda.

Imelda is expected to strengthen into a hurricane off the coast of Florida on Sept. 30. Hurricane Humberto, is a Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds.

Life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf are expected.

Both storms are expected to turn east away from Florida and the U.S. later this week.

What stops during a government shutdown? What to know as shutdown deadline approaches

The federal government is set to run out of money at midnight today, unless Congress can reach a deal to pass a funding bill.

If Congress doesn't reach an agreement on funding by midnight, the government will shut down.

According to the U.S. Committee for a Responsible Budget, a government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass bills, which fund the government's operations for the upcoming fiscal year. Federal agencies will discontinue all non-essential discretionary functions until new funding legislation is passed and signed into law.

Spirit Airlines dropping 2 more airports, to suspend 40 routes. What about Florida?

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will suspend about 40 routes and drop service to two airports, according to published reports.

Spirit is trying to reduce costs following its second bankruptcy in a year, a company representative told employees

The move comes a few weeks after the airline dropped service to 11 airports.

No Florida airports have been removed to date, but flights to and from Florida airports to these cities will end, according to Spirit ticketing website. The routes to be suspended have not been announced yet.

The airline plans to cut its fleet and focus on core cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Detroit as part of its restructure plans, Spirit Chairman Robert Milton told the Wall Street Journal.

Operation One Way Ticket makes its way to Brevard

Authorities confirmed roughly 150 arrests in Brevard County during a series of raids from Titusville to Palm Bay.

This comes after Florida officials announced more than 6,000 immigration arrests over the last 5 months.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “If you come into our country illegally, you broke the law.”

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said more operations are on the way.

When does the time change in 2025?

Daylight saving time will end for 2025 in the first week of November, when clocks will "fall back" one hour.

Congress has not yet passed legislation to make daylight saving time permanent, despite multiple attempts over the years.

Educators who landed on Charlie Kirk's 'Professor Watchlist' were harassed, threatened

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10, was the owner and founder of Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA launched the Professor Watchlist in 2016 as "a carefully compiled list sourced by published news stories detailing instances of radical behavior among college professors," the website states.

Hundreds of professors nationwide are listed. With a few here at Florida colleges and universities.

The website itself explains: "The mission of Professor Watchlist is to expose and document college professors who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.

People who are on the Professor Watchlist say it has eroded their academic freedom and chilled their speech. Some have compared it to the McCarthy-era blacklist.