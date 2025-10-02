WFIT Local & State News – October 2, 2025 AM

The Government Shutdown Leaves NASA in Limbo.

While the Astronauts Stay Safe, future missions may be affected. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

“With most NASA employees facing furloughs, a small crew will remain to safeguard astronauts on the ISS, maintain climate and weather satellites, and protect spacecraft in orbit. But long-planned missions will stall, including preparations for Artemis 2, the next crewed mission to the moon. A prolonged shutdown could delay launches into spring and drive-up costs. Contractors face uncertainty as well—some may continue briefly with existing funds, while others will be sidelined without access to facilities or NASA staff, and some will be tasked with shutting down equipment until further notice.”

Another Brevard teacher accused of using student’s preferred name.

A second teacher at Satellite High is under investigation for allowing a student to use a “preferred name.” WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the details:

Kerry Clapper could see her teaching license suspended. Brevard Public Schools says Clapper allegedly did not stop a then-17-year-old student from writing their chosen name on homework and class assignments without parental permission. A formal hearing has been requested, and the Florida Commissioner of Education will seek a suspension of her license. Clapper told the Brevard school district she could not recall using the student's chosen name, though she said the student sometimes wrote their chosen name on assignments.

Officials: Palm Bay chemical plant leak involved vaporized bromine and sodium cyanide

A day after an orange mist escaped from a Palm Bay chemical plant, Brevard County officials confirmed the gas was made up of vaporized bromine and sodium cyanide — both are toxic to humans.

The Brevard County HazMat team tested inside and outside of the FAR Research plant — confirmed that 10 gallons of the chemicals leaked into the atmosphere.

At least three people at the FAR Research plant left the site and were taken to nearby Holmes Regional Medical Center in private vehicles before fire rescue crews arrived.

The FAR Research plant is less than a 10 minute drive from Florida Tech.

Sodium cyanide is listed as a deadly poison which can cause organ failure and interfere with oxygen use. Bromine, which is reddish-brown, can cause burns when in contact with the skin, along with respiratory issues.

The orange cloud, which hovered over the area, was seen rising from the FAR Research Center at around 3:50 p.m. Monday, Sept 29. Some residents took to social media to report that a heavy “bleach smell” from the mist.

Trooper's Law hits the books in Florida, inspired by dog abandoned in hurricane

A new Florida law, which took effect Oct. 1, was inspired by the story of a dog that was tied up and abandoned along a Florida interstate during Hurricane Milton.

Trooper's Law makes it a crime to restrain animals outside during natural disasters and then abandon them.

It's named after the bull terrier that captured the attention of people around the state when he was found in chest-high water, tied to a fence off of Interstate 75 as Milton scoured the state.

The dogs's story got a happy ending when he was adopted by a Parkland couple after being taken to the Leon County Humane Society.

The offense will be a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine up to $10,000 or even prison time.

