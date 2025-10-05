WFIT Local & State News – October 6, 2025 AM

Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes for property tax reduction by floating the idea of a special legislative session.

WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

“Florida House lawmakers are drafting plans to reduce the property tax, aiming for a 2026 legislative vote followed by voter approval in next year’s election. Gov. Ron DeSantis argues the tax is too costly and prevents true homeownership, while critics warn cuts could undermine local services. Although DeSantis can call a special session, any change would require both House and Senate approval.”

The next SpaceX rocket launch in Florida is set for early Tuesday. Here's what to know.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Tuesday around midnight

If needed, SpaceX said it has until 4:10 a.m. to launch.

The launch was delayed for a week due to Tropical Storm Imelda.

The rocket's first stage will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean

Upon liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket will travel on a northeast trajectory.

But this will not be the only liftoff set for the upcoming week. A second SpaceX launch is set for 9:56 p.m. Oct. 8 from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This mission will be the next batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites − marking the third launch of the satellites atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA's ISS celebrates 25 years of humans living in space

Not a single person under the age of 25 has lived a day where there has not been a human orbiting Earth. Humans have continuously inhabited the International Space Station since November 2, 2000.

NASA plans to deorbit the ISS in 2030, transitioning to commercially owned space stations.

Hurricane center in Florida tracking Invest 95L

Though there are systems brewing, all is quiet in the tropics − for now.

On Oct. 5, experts were tracking a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave, referred to as Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center. A weak area of low pressure over the north-central Gulf producing showers and thunderstorms near the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Days after Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda fizzled out over the open Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center was to keep tracking of an area of low pressure and a tropical wave off the coast of Africa.

The 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, tropical weather advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the tropical wave, currently in the open Atlantic, has a medium chance of formation within 48 hours and a high chance of formation within the next seven days.

The hurricane center graphics and live weather radars below show what's swirling in the tropics as well as the conditions for potential rain, flash flood and other warnings.

Spanish shipwreck - $1M worth of valuables recovered

More than 1,000 silver coins and five gold coins worth about $1 million were recovered from a 1715 Spanish shipwreck off the coast of Sebastain, Florida, a shipwreck salvage company said.

The company's discovery is part of a "vast fortune carried by the fleet, which was transporting New World riches back to Spain" when a hurricane struck on July 31, 1715,