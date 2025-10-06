WFIT Local & State News – October 7, 2025 AM

Palm Bay sends letter to DeSantis requesting Langevin's removal over anti-Indian comments

The Palm City attorney has sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of city council asking the governor to suspend Chandler Langevin from office.

Langevin, who was elected last year, has been under fire for his comments online, which include calls to deport all Indians from America, prompting many in the community to call for his resignation or removal. On Oct. 2, the city council voted 4-1 to have the city attorney draft a letter to DeSantis asking for Langevin's removal from office.

He is also cited for inappropriately using city letterhead to advocate for the pardon of a man with ties to white supremacist groups.

Melbourne airport officials hope large land buy attracts aeronautical facility, hundreds of jobs

Melbourne Orlando International Airport purchased a 176-acre tract of land for $28 million.

The purchase was funded by the sale of the Tropical Haven manufactured housing community and an FDOT grant.

Airport administrators had sought to acquire this specific property for decades.

A largely wooded site at the northwest portion of the airport. This sizable spread sprawls east of Wickham Road, west of Croton Road, and south of the Fountainhead, Cresthaven and Lakeview Shores residential neighborhoods

Brevard Public Schools to pay nearly $568,000 in settlement with Moms for Liberty

After an almost four-year-long legal battle, Brevard Public Schools is gearing up to pay nearly $568,000 in a lawsuit where then-members of Brevard's Moms for Liberty chapter accused board members of stifling their First Amendment rights, according to a draft settlement agreement.

The lawsuit came in November 2021 in the midst of contentious school board meetings about issues like masking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools and guidances on allowing LGBTQ students to go by preferred names and pronouns or use the restrooms consistent with their gender identities. At the time, the board had recently passed a policy to shorten public comment time in an effort to cut hours-long meetings down, and public commenters were told to direct their comments at the board chair or board members as a whole rather than singling anyone out by name.

DeSantis counts on Supreme Court for boost to Florida maps

The U.S. Supreme Court began its term Oct. 6, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has circled one particular case on the calendar that could have big ripple effect on Florida politics.

It’s a redistricting case out of Louisiana, and DeSantis is counting on the justices to strike down the practice of drawing districts based on racial reasons, which he contends would require Florida lawmakers to redraw the current congressional maps.

National Hurricane Center tracking system in Atlantic. What it means for Brevard

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new system, Invest 95L, in the Atlantic.

The system has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next week.

Forecasters expect the storm to approach the northern Leeward Islands by the end of the week.

This new system will likely become the season’s next named storm.