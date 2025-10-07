WFIT Local & State News – October 8, 2025 AM

Palm Bay sends letter to DeSantis requesting Langevin's removal over anti-Indian comments

The Palm Bay city attorney has sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of the city council asking the governor to suspend Chandler Langevin from office.

Langevin, who was elected last year, has been under fire for his comments online, which include calls to deport all Indians from America, prompting many in the community to call for his resignation or removal. On Oct. 2, the city council voted 4-1 to have the city attorney draft a letter to DeSantis asking for Langevin's removal from office.

City attorney Patricia Smith sent the four-page letter along with nine pages of supporting documentation the next day.

The letter also accuses Langevin of violating the city of Palm Bay's code of conduct.

Spiders and insects prompt emergency closures of two Brevard County restaurants

These restaurants failed their Sept. 29-Oct. 5 inspections and were temporarily closed.

China Moon Lin LLC in Palm bay was temporarily closed for presence of insects, rodents, and other pests as well as roach activity.

Shells of Melbourne off New Haven was also temporarily closed for live, small flying insects found.

China Moon Lin LLC

3085 S.E. Jupiter Blvd., No. 2, Palm Bay

Routine Inspection on Sept. 30

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

10 total violations, with two high-priority violations



High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Noted 33 spiders in back of kitchen on equipment, ceiling tiles, and fire suppression equipment. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Noted six roaches, one at hand wash station at counter, one at drain to triple sink, two on wall above cook line, one on old make table not in use, and a small baby on microwave.

Shells Of Melbourne

1490 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 1

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

One total violation, with one high-priority violation



High Priority - Live, small flying insects found: 28 in dish washing area; 14 in server area; seven at electrical panel; four near spice racks at end of cook line; and five at the bar on the side by ice well. 58 total **Admin Complaint**

National Hurricane Center tracking system in Atlantic. What it means for Brevard

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a new system that will likely become the season’s next named storm.

Invest 95L has a 50% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance in the next week. It’s likely to form into a tropical depression over the next few days as it quickly move west-northwest across the central tropic Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to approach the northern Leeward Islands later this week.

It’s still too early to tell where the storm will go and if it will impact Brevard.

However, forecasters are predicting it will pass close to the northeastern Caribbean islands late this week or this upcoming weekend. From there, it’s unknown.

Strong winds and high tides have caused significant beach erosion and sargassum buildup in Brevard County trapping Sea turtle hatchlings.

WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us about the heroes saving these turtles.

“Strong surf has pushed sea turtle hatchlings back to shore, trapping them in thick seaweed along the coast. Volunteers from the Sea Turtle Preservation Society are carefully rescuing them, with about 30 hatchlings so far taken to the Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center. Eroded beach cliffs have made their journey even harder. Officials remind the public that only trained volunteers should handle the turtles and warn against putting them back in the water. Residents who spot stranded hatchlings are urged to call the Sea Turtle Preservation Society for help. The number is 321-206-0646.”

Florida leads the nation in book bans

The free speech group PEN America this week released its annual rankings and for the third year in a row Florida ranked No. 1 in banning books in schools.

Texas is No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 3.

Navy and Marines 250th celebrations kick off this week.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are celebrating their 250th anniversary with a line up of events beginning this week and continuing throughout October and November.

A group of volunteers with ties to the Navy and Marines called Homecoming 250 is putting on anniversary celebrations.

The celebrations come months after an extravagant festival and parade for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in June. Those events coincided with President Donald Trump's birthday and were put on by the Army. There are no similar White House-backed parades planned for the Navy and Marines.