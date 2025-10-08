WFIT Local & State News – October 9, 2025 AM

KSC deal for Brevard residents.

If you haven’t visited the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex recently, WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us now is the time to get a highly discounted admission ticket.

“From Monday, October 13 through Sunday, October 26 adults can visit for $21 (tickets are normally $77). Be prepared to show proof of residency in Brevard, and consider donating canned goods and hygiene products for the Brevard Sharing Centers during your visit. And yes, the KSC Visitor Complex is open during the federal government shutdown.”

AI Arrest

A 13-year-old student in Florida was arrested after typing a disturbing question into ChatGPT during class. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The message was flagged by the school’s AI monitoring system, Gaggle, which scans student activity for signs of threats, self-harm, or other concerning behavior. The student later told officers he was “just trolling” a friend. Online reactions were mixed—some praised the quick response given Florida’s history of school shootings, while others questioned the limits of such surveillance. The incident highlights the legal and ethical challenges schools face when technology detects potentially threatening language and shows how even a single message can carry serious consequences, regardless of intent.

Florida to continue deportations

Governor Ron DeSantis says the ongoing federal government shutdown is not slowing down the pace of removing immigrant detainees from Florida.

The federal government shutdown began last Wednesday, with Republicans and Democrats in Washington DC unable to come to agreement on a spending plan.

Speaking in the Panhandle Tuesday, DeSantis said deportation efforts are ongoing at facilities in Baker County in North Florida as well as a remote facility in the Everglades, known as Alligator Alcatraz.

DeSantis says another facility in the Panhandle will begin accepting immigrant detainees shortly.

He says the efforts will continue, regardless of when Congressional leaders come to a budget agreement.

“We are going to do what we need to do to help the people of Florida. But I will tell you on the core missions of what we are working with them on, such as combatting illegal immigration and facilitating the removal of illegal aliens from our communities and our country, that mission continues.”

DeSantis’ remarks came at an event where he also announced the state has now doled out more than 63 million dollars in bonuses over the past three years to 94 hundred law enforcement recruits in the state.

Florida man arrested, California fires

A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the devastating Palisades fire that swept through part of Los Angeles earlier this year.

The acting U.S. Attorney announced Oct. 8, the arrest of a Melbourne resident with charges of "maliciously" setting a smaller fire that triggered "one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction."

Some of the evidence includes his location data, music choices, and a ChatGPT query about fire liability.

Cold front coming to Brevard

A "Florida cold front" is expected to bring cooler, less humid weather to Brevard County.

Highs Saturday will be near 82 and lows will be around 69. This pleasant weather will continue into the first part of next week.

It’s not clear how long these fall-like temperatures will last because the forecast is only available through early next week.