WFIT Local & State News – October 10, 2025 AM

Misusing office for personal gain?

The Florida Commission on Ethics has found probable cause that former Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober misused his office for personal gain through improper county credit card spending.

WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

“The finding moves the case to a public hearing, where Lober could face penalties ranging from fines to a public reprimand. The investigation, launched after a referral from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, centers on more than $40,000 in purchases made with a county-issued card. Lober avoided criminal charges only because the statute of limitations expired. He stopped cooperating with investigators after resigning from office.”

Florida AG commissioner wants to simplify student lunches.

Florida’s agriculture commissioner says the state legislature should remove ultra-processed school lunches from the menu. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more…

“Commissioner Wilton Simpson says if pending federal legislation doesn’t pass, Florida will act. Last year a similar bill was introduced in Tallahassee but died after pushback from lobbyists in the food and beverage industry. The FDA is in the process of defining just what ultra-processed foods are.”

Publix is allowing shoppers to open carry firearms in its Florida stores.

The supermarket’s move comes after an appeals court decision in September overturned a 1987 law banning open carry. Attorney General James Uthmeier embraced the open-carry decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal as “the law of the state”

Gun owners are now allowed to carry a firearm openly in areas permitted by state and federal law.

Florida lawmaker files bill renaming a road on every state university and college after Charlie Kirk

A proposal filed for the upcoming legislative session would require all 40 of the state’s public university and college campuses to name a roadway after deceased conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The bill, filed by Hudson Republican Representative Kevin Steele, would impact specific prominent roadways on those campuses, like Florida State University’s Chieftain Way, FAMU’s West Osceola Street and Tallahassee state College’s Progress Drive.

Steele says the move would memorialize Kirk. “I think it's important that we leave a legacy for him, for other kids to actually have the same courage, to stand up and have dialog and be able to change minds, and maybe not change minds, but have a conversation about difficult subjects.”

Kirk was a conservative political activist who co-founded Turning Point USA. He was shot and killed last month while participating in a public debate on a college campus. Under the measure, state funds would be withheld from academic institutions that do not rename roads within 90 days of the bills potential passage.

Whole Foods Market sets opening date for first Brevard County location

Whole Foods Market will open its first Brevard County location in Rockledge on November 6.

The new store will feature over 450 locally sourced items from across Florida.

As part of the grand opening, Whole Foods Market is making donations to several local charities.

Port St. John schools under brief lockdown while police locate trespassed person

Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School was placed on a brief lockdown early during the school day Oct. 9 because a suspicious person who had previously been trespassed was spotted near campus, according to district officials.

Melbourne man arrested in connection with deadly Palisades fires

Federal authorities arrested a 29-year-old Melbourne man on charges he set off the deadly Palisades fires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles in 2025.