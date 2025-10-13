WFIT Local & State News – October 14, 2025 AM

Blue Origin plans to build rocket refurbishment facility near New Glenn launch pad, records show

Blue Origin plans to construct a vertical refurbishment facility near its New Glenn rocket launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, continuing the company's expansion across Florida's Space Coast.

Named Project Alpha, the future industrial facility sits on 30 acres off Armory Road near Blue Origin's Launch Complex 36 will be used to repair, rebuild and reuse large and small rocket components, St. Johns River Water Management District permitting records indicate.

The company was also recently awarded a contract to build a new payload processing facility for national security launches.

SpaceX has a similar facility. SpaceX crews refurbish soot-stained Falcon 9 rocket stages and used payload fairings for future missions inside the company's Hangar X on Roberts Road at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Florida home insurance costs rose 1.5% so far in 2025.

Average home insurance premiums in Florida increased again, but by only 1.5% over the first eight months of 2025. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us that’s an improvement over previous years but not the reduction that policyholders had been hoping for.

Insurance insiders are divided over whether prices ever come down? According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel analysis of state data, of the 84 companies that reported data, average premiums declined for policyholders of only 17 of them.

What is the Florida Halo Law?

Jacksonville police made its first arrests enforcing Florida's new HALO Law that went into effect Jan. 1. HALO stands for Honoring and Listening to Our Officers.

Under the law, if a first responder such as law enforcement, firefighters and medical personnel asks you to back off in the course of their duties, you must move 25 feet away or face a second-degree misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 60 days in jail or a $500 fine.

Critics argue the law could be used to prevent citizens from recording police misconduct.

Brevard considers day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk

On Tuesday, the Brevard County Commission will consider designating Oct. 14 as "Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day."

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during a tour stop at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah,. Law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson days later as a suspect and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, recently introduced Florida House Bill 113, which would withdraw state funds within 90 days from state universities that refuse to rename certain university roads after Kirk.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo spaghetti models, path. Will it strengthen, stay away from Florida?

Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Oct. 13 in the central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said models vary on how strong Lorenzo could get, ranging from a weak tropical storm to a Category 2 hurricane.

Current models show Lorenzo curving north into the Atlantic before turning east toward Africa or Portugal.

Lorenzo is the 12th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Frozen spinach recalled over possible listeria contamination.

Certain frozen spinach products have been recalled for potential listeria contamination.

According to an Oct. 7 recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two frozen spinach products, sold by the food supplier Sno Pac Foods, have been recalled.

Sno Pac initiated the recall after a bulk case of the product tested positive for listeria. No illnesses have been reported, according to the notice.

The impacted products were distributed to nationwide retailers, though the notice did not specify which retailers or how many products were affected.