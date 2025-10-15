WFIT Local & State News – October 15, 2025 AM

How many teacher vacancies does Brevard have?

The number of teacher vacancies in Brevard public schools is often discussed at school board meetings, with speakers raising concerns about unfilled jobs. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us how many open positions the district really has:

“A September report from Brevard Public Schools said there were 56 classroom instructional vacancies. However, that number does not include other school personnel like literacy coaches, occupational therapists and paraprofessionals for ESE students. Add those to the mix, and the number increases to 124. Compared to surrounding counties, Brevard has the highest number of instructional job openings. The Brevard Federation of Teachers says some of the biggest contributors to open teaching positions are issues like fewer people going into the career field, heavy workloads, problems with student discipline, and ongoing culture wars. “

Are Social Security payments going out during shutdown?

The federal government shutdown is coming up on two weeks, thousands of employees are furloughed and President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to fire thousands more.

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments benefit payments are not dependent on congressional approval and continue as usual during government shutdowns. But thousands of SSA employees have been furloughed, which can affect the agency's available services.

Does Social Security go out during a government shutdown?

Yes. Mandatory programs such as Social Security must continue during a shutdown and its budget is not dependent on yearly congressional approval, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

After Starship launch in Texas, SpaceX targets Thursday for Falcon 9 liftoff at Cape Canaveral

On the heels of SpaceX's latest Starship test flight — which resembled a comet streaking across the Space Coast evening sky — the rocket company is targeting its next Falcon 9 launch on Thursday, Oct. 16, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This early morning Starlink mission's four-hour launch window extends from 2:42 a.m. to 6:42 a.m. The Falcon 9 will rise from Launch Complex 40 along a northeasterly trajectory, then deploy 28 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

What's the most haunted place in Florida? That's up for debate, but here are popular ones

Spooky season is upon us, which means some are flocking to attractions like Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens and SeaWorld or haunted houses and trails throughout the state.

But if you’re looking for some real-life hauntings, there are plenty of places in the Sunshine State considered to be actually haunted by the ghosts of Florida’s past. Florida even ranked in the top five most-haunted U.S. states on a 2023 rankings list.

Disney, Macy's team up for Minnie Mouse collab in honor of Thanksgiving Day Parade float

Minnie Mouse will return as a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year.

Macy's and Disney have released a 120-piece collection to celebrate the character's return.

The limited-edition product line includes apparel, accessories, and beauty items from various brands.

When is the best time to buy a home in Florida? Lower prices, more listings expected soon

The best time to buy a home nationwide is the week of October 12-18, according to a Realtor.com report.

Buyers during this period may find more listings, lower prices, and less competition.

In several major Florida metro areas, the best time to buy a home may be later, from late October to early December.

When does it get cold again in Florida? AccuWeather, NWS, almanac winter forecasts

Forecasters are divided on what kind of winter Florida will experience this year.

The Old Farmers' Almanac predicts a cooler and wetter-than-usual winter for the state.

AccuWeather expects a warmer and drier season, though severe thunderstorms are possible.