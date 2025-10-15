WFIT Local & State News – October 16, 2025 AM

Hope Florida grand jury hears testimony.

A criminal investigation related to millions of dollars steered from a Florida Medicaid settlement to the state-created Hope Florida Foundation entered a new phase on Tuesday. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us a key figure appeared to have testified before a grand jury.

“State Rep. Alex Andrade is the Republican who led an investigation this spring into whether Medicaid settlement money was passed through the Hope Florida foundation to a political committee controlled by the governor’s chief of staff. Andrade confirmed he spent about two hours with the grand jury, but he couldn’t divulge his testimony.”

Much remains unknown about the investigation, and no one would discuss what went on behind closed doors in Tallahassee.

Map shows ‘No Kings’ protests registered in Florida. See locations participating Oct.18

"No Kings" protests against President Trump and his administration are planned in 2,500 locations nationwide, including more than 80 in Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 18.

"We’re standing together against the abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption," nokings.org said on its website.

The GOP have accused protesters of hating America.

"On Oct. 18, we gather to remind President Trump and his enablers: America has No Kings!"

Organizers expect Oct. 18 will be the largest single day of protest in modern American history.

"No kings is a peaceful national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration, which they have doubled down on since June," said nokings.org said on its website.

Brevard sheriff: Anonymous bomb threat sent to over 40 Florida school districts not credible

A bomb threat sent to more than 40 school districts around Florida, including Brevard Public Schools, on Oct. 14 was not credible, according to the sheriff's office.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office and the FBI were investigating the threat, sent via group email, on Oct. 14 and had deemed them not credible, according to an email from Janet Murnaghan, chief strategic communications officer for Brevard Public Schools.

Why is Florida suing Roku? State AG says streaming company selling kids’ info

Florida is suing Roku, accusing the giant streaming platform, used by millions of Americans to access all their other streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, ESPN and many more, of willfully collecting and selling the sensitive personal information of children in violation of state law.

The lawsuit accuses the streaming giant of violating the Florida Digital Bill of Rights.

The state is seeking civil penalties and an injunction to stop the alleged activity.

'I do solemnly swear': Florida bill would require new teacher oath

Florida teachers would have to take an oath to the nation and the state under new legislation filed by a Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, filed the bill (HB 147) on Oct. 13. The Florida Legislature's 2026 regular session starts in January.

The oath would be required for public school teachers, similar to oaths taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials, according to a news release from Fabricio.

The proposed oath includes promises to be nonpartisan, uphold academic integrity, and foster a respectful learning environment.

The Florida Education Association questioned the bill's necessity, pointing to similar requirements already in state law.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Tom Fabricio, stated the oath is meant to restore respect for the Constitution and American values.

Brevard County Commission approves Remembrance Day for Charlie Kirk

On the same day Charlie Kirk would have turned 32, the Brevard County Commission unanimously designated Oct. 14 as "Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day."

Brevard's resolution also came the same day as President Donald Trump's White House ceremony to posthumously award Kirk the Medal of Freedom during a National Day of Remembrance for Kirk.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during a tour stop at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson days later as a suspect and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.