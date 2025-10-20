WFIT Local & State News – October 21, 2025 AM

Brevard officials optimistic about Cocoa Brightline station.

Last year Brevard County's hopes of getting its own Brightline train station in Cocoa hit a setback when a $47 million Federal grant was denied. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us this year, however, transportation officials are more optimistic that the needed federal money will come through.

At a recent meeting of the Brevard County Commission, commissioner Thad Altman said his conversations with the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization had given him hope that the project would be eligible for federal funding. There is currently $5 billion in federal money available for rail projects across the country. While the exact amount Cocoa and Brightline could get for the station isn't known, it's expected to be near the $47 million figure sought last time.

Hunting stand found with clear line of sight of Air Force One

The U.S. Secret Service discovered a suspicious hunting stand positioned with a clear view of the area where President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport.

Agents located the structure on Thursday, and the FBI has since taken over the investigation. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, no one has yet been linked to the stand.

The Brevard Humane Society will host a groundbreaking ceremony

celebrating a $2.5 million renovation at its Cocoa Adoption Center.

WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The Brevard Humane Society will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on

Friday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at its Cocoa facility on Cox Road to

celebrate the facility’s long-awaited renovation. The expansion will

increase capacity to care for homeless pets. Founded in 1952, the no-

kill organization provides shelter, food, and medical care for animals

and is funded entirely through donations, programs, and fundraising

events. The Brevard Humane Society also promotes responsible pet

ownership and offers spay/neuter services to the community.

Federal government shutdown hitting Brevard County tourism industry

The federal government shutdown has already made itself felt across Brevard County's tourism sector, and the situation could get worse as the shutdown drags on into its third week, making it the third-longest in history, a potential blow to a Space Coast economy that relies on government-related travel.

Because Brevard is home to the Kennedy Space Center, Patrick Space Force Base and a large number of government contractors, many of the "tourists" staying at our hotels and eating at restaurants are actually corporate and federal employee travelers in the area on government-related business.

The federal government shut down Oct. 1. But tourism officials say the bookings began drying up even earlier in anticipation of the shutdown. The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates that the federal government spends close to $2.5 billion annually on hotel rooms.

NASA's chosen lander, SpaceX's Starship, may lose Artemis III moon landing contract

With NASA rushing to land astronauts on the moon as soon as 2027 in a race to beat China, NASA's chosen moon lander may now change.

SpaceX’s Starship currently holds a $4 billion contract to act as a human lander for NASA's Artemis III return to the moon mission — however, as the 2027 dates quickly approaches, Starship has yet to fly a full mission.

According to Reuters, on the morning of Oct. 22, NASA’s Acting Administrator Sean Duffy told Fox News’ "Fox & Friends" that the lander contract is reopening in order to meet that date. This includes Blue Origin’s Mark 1 lander – and opening opportunities to other American companies."

Dining out on Ozempic? How GLP-1 drugs are reshaping restaurant menus

Medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, originally prescribed for diabetes, are now widely used for weight loss and the trend is accelerating. These GLP-1 drugs mimic hormones that regulate hunger and fullness, helping users feel satisfied with less food.

Users typically consume 15–40% fewer calories, thanks to reduced appetite — a shift that’s changing how and what people order when eating out.

Restaurants are taking notice. Some said they will debut a special GLP-1-friendly menu by the end of October, tailored to the needs of guests using appetite-suppressing medications.

Florida football coaching search hot board

The time may be right for Florida football is in its search for its next head coach after the Gators fired Billy Napier on Sunday, Oct. 19.

No Kings protests videos in Florida, from Daytona Beach to Sarasota to Tallahassee

Around 2,500 "No Kings" anti-Trump administration protests were planned Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

This weekend marks the third Trump visit to Mar-a-Lago that coincided with nationwide protests against him.

Thousands who attended No Kings protests in Florida and across the country displayed colorful posters and signs insulting the Trump administration.