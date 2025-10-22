WFIT Local & State News – October 22, 2025 AM

Brevard sheriff's post about use of K9 in immigration-related arrest draws ire, praise

A sheriff's social media post about a K-9 biting a Guatemalan immigrant during an arrest is drawing criticism from community leaders.

The two men, described as landscapers, were arrested during a traffic stop and placed on ICE holds.

Community leaders, including a local pastor, have expressed concern over the tone of the sheriff's post and fear within the immigrant community.

Rick Lacey removed from leadership of Brevard County Republican Executive Committee

The state GOP removed Brevard Republican Executive Committee chair Rick Lacey from his position as of Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The Republican Party of Florida issued its decision after determining Lacey violated fifteen rules outlined in the party's official procedures. As a result, Lacey will not be eligible to hold any official Republican Party position for two years and has had his membership from BREC revoked for that timeframe as well.

Lacey could not be immediately reached for comment when contacted by phone call and text message.

In the event of a chair person's removal, the vice chair is designated to take over the position. Dave Fosdick, the current vice chair of BREC, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment as of Tuesday morning.

Florida rule leaves medical marijuana users at risk

A new Florida rule revokes medical marijuana cards for patients convicted of illegal drug possession.

Advocates argue the law is punitive, comparing it to denying essential medicine for a criminal offense.

More than 160 Florida medical marijuana patients arrested for drug convictions either have lost – or are in jeopardy of losing – access to their cannabis-based medicine under a rule the Florida Department of Health put in effect this summer.

Some fishermen are upset over new limited hours at Sebastian Inlet south jetty.

WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us why.

As of Monday, Florida State Parks is adjusting the south entrance

hours at Sebastian Inlet State Park, which will now open at 8 a.m. and

close at sunset. Officials say the change is intended to enhance

security for campers staying west of the bridge. One angler reacted to

the change saying, “It sucks that campers that are here for a couple

days are going to be overriding us that have been here for years.

The park has been open 24/7 since its founding in 1971. The north

jetty, however, will remain open around the clock.

Who is the largest landowner in Florida?

It’s easy to think of Florida as a collection of beach towns and theme parks. But WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us the largest private landowner is not involved in those activities.

It owns hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and timber across the state, including in Brevard County. It’s the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They own 295,000 acres in Brevard, Osceola and Orange counties, operated as the Deseret cattle ranch. Add to that another 384,000 acres of timber, mining and agricultural properties, and the Mormon Church is Florida’s largest private landowner.

Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean, expected to strengthen into hurricane. Florida impacts?

As expected, Invest 98L wasted no time and strengthened into Tropical Storm Melissa Tuesday morning, Oct. 21.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season and the first since Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Oct. 13.

Both AccuWeather and the National Hurricane Center are predicting Melissa could become the season's next hurricane by the weekend. A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of Haiti.