WFIT's Local News Update October 27, 2025 AM

New law upends Brevard comp plan changes for stricter protections for South Beaches

The future growth of Brevard County's South Beaches is stuck between two conflicting laws.

One aims to protect the last 15 miles of Brevard's barrier island from ill effects of overdevelopment, especially those to the Indian River Lagoon. But a newer law prevents the county from doing so with any stricter rules that might overburden owners after hurricanes.

So on Oct. 14, Brevard County Commission decided to delay stricter development rules for the South Beaches until the Legislature makes the two laws jibe. Commissioners also chose to forego joining any ongoing lawsuits by other municipalities facing similar quandaries, opting to lobby Tallahassee instead.

Recap of the Sunday morning SpaceX rocket launch in Cape Canaveral

SpaceX launched Florida’s 89th orbital mission of the year, moving closer to last year’s record of 93 launches.

The liftoff took place at11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26 from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX has until 2:05 p.m. to make the launch window if necessary.

The mission involves launching the next group o f SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites , designated Starlink 10-21. As part of the tenth batch, the Falcon 9 rocket followed a northeast trajectory after liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 24th mission.

Hurricane Melissa monster Category 4, catastrophic threat for Jamaica, Haiti. Florida impact?

Hurricane Melissa is a Category 4 storm in the Caribbean as of Sunday, and is expected to further strengthen as it approaches Jamaica, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba are under hurricane warnings or watches, with life-threatening conditions expected.

Catastrophic flooding, landslides, and significant storm surge are forecast for several Caribbean islands.

Florida and the U.S. East Coast are not expected to see significant impacts from the storm at this time.

Brevard Humane Society' breaks ground on $2.5 million expansion at its Cocoa campus

The Brevard Humane Society has started a $2.5 million renovation of its Cocoa Intake and Adoption Center.

The new 8,000-square-foot facility will increase capacity from 150 to 200 animals and improve living conditions.

Brevard Humane Society has been a cornerstone of animal welfare in the county since 1952. When their shelter was built in 1962, the primary focus was to “warehouse” as many homeless pets as possible, Humane Society officials said. There were fewer resources then and a different approach to animal care.

For almost two decades, the shelter shifted its mission to provide homeless pets with a safe, secure, and caring environment as they wait for adoption. Their current six-decade-old facility no longer meets the standards animals deserve, the nonprofit says.

The 5,000 square-foot building is plagued by outdated wiring, failing plumbing, lack of Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations and inefficiently designed pet living space. Within six months to a year, the newly renovated 8,000-square-foot facility will remedy those as well as create separate cat and dog vet rooms, living spaces and isolation wards. The project will also increase housing capacity from 150 animals to 200 animals.

Fundraising for the project took five years, as the nonprofit relies on private donations and grants.

Florida House of Representatives Tyler Sirois of Merritt Island has proposed rolling back one of the most controversial gun control measures enacted after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us details.

House Bill 133 would lower Florida’s minimum firearm purchase age from 21 to 18. No companion bill has been filed in the Senate, but if approved, the change would take effect July 1, 2026. Gun rights advocates, including the NRA, continue to push for the repeal of the current law. If enacted, the measure would mark a major shift for Florida, which once led the nation in bipartisan gun safety reforms after Parkland but has since moved toward expanding gun rights.

More: FloridaToday.com