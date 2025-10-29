WFIT Local & State News – October 29, 2025 AM

Major land purchase and new apartment plans signal residential growth for Merritt Island

A new 296-unit luxury apartment complex is planned for Merritt Island, Florida.

Woodfield Developments secured $51.2 million in financing for the project on Fortenberry Road.

The development is expected to be completed in early 2027 with amenities like a pool and fitness center.

Located at 555 Fortenberry Road, the project will be in close proximity to other recent Merritt Island developments such as the River Fly-In condominiums and the upcoming Health First Hospital designated to replace Cape Canaveral Hospital in the coming years.

Residents look on as officials capture crocodile that fatally attacked dog in Satellite Beach

A dog, possibly a golden retriever believed to be about 50 to 60 pounds, was killed by a crocodile near Satellite Beach, Oct. 27 as residents watched.

The crocodile was captured and relocated.

The videos show at least four officials working to tie up and secure the crocodile once it was on land. Residents can be seen on the banks of the canal watching. Another video making the rounds on social media shows the crocodile swimming under water in the canal with something large in its mouth.

Red Cross opens shelter for flooding victims in North Brevard

The American Red Cross of North and Central Florida has opened an emergency shelter in Titusville in response to flooding impacting northern Brevard County.

The shelter is located at the First United Methodist Church of Titusville, 206 S. Hopkins Avenue.

The shelter provides residents with a safe place to stay along with essential support such as cots, blankets, meals, and personal care and health items. All Red Cross services are free and available to everyone.

Although the next legislative session doesn’t begin until January,

legislators have already filed a number of education bills to be

considered Bills.

WFIT’s Terri Wright share specifics.

“When the legislature reconvenes on January 13, lawmakers will take

up a range of education bills. Proposals include requiring K–12

students to learn cursive, banning discrimination based on natural

hairstyles, prohibiting corporal punishment, and mandating that

teachers take an oath of loyalty to the state and its education laws. At

the college level, one bill would require campuses to name at least

one road after conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Another measure

would let employers pay students below the $14-an-hour minimum

wage if they choose to opt out.”

Is Melissa a Category 6 hurricane? What to know about the Saffir-Simpson scale

The already dangerously powerful Category 5 hurricane Melissa surged up to 180 mph maximum sustained winds with gusts over 210 mph Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center, just hours away from slamming into Jamaica.

Like many recent hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, Melissa exploded from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in under a day. At the 180 mph threshold it's already heading up into record territory, and if it reached wind speeds of 192 mph, it would surpass a threshold that only five hurricanes and typhoons have reached since 1980.

Hurricane Melissa is approaching Jamaica as a Category 5 storm with 180 mph winds.

A recent study suggests global warming is fueling more intense and rapidly strengthening hurricanes.

Scientists have debated adding a "Category 6" to the Saffir-Simpson scale for storms with winds over 192 mph.

