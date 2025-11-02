WFIT Local & State News – November 3, 2025 AM

SpaceX's nighttime Bandwagon-4 launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX's Bandwagon-4 rideshare mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station lifted off at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 2.

The Falcon 9 rocket deployed 18 payloads into low-Earth orbit, and the first-stage booster sparked sonic booms by returning to Landing Zone 2.

After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster should descend and touch down at Landing Zone 2 at the military installation just shy of eight minutes after liftoff, generating Brevard County sonic booms.

property tax to benefit schools?

During next year's midterm elections, Brevard voters will have the final say on whether we should keep paying a sales tax and a property tax to continue funding school operations and capital projects.

The half-cent sales tax is used to fund capital projects for Brevard Public Schools., Some of these projects include school security systems, technology infrastructure upgrades among other expenses.

The property tax, equivalent to $1 on every $1,000 of taxable value of a person's home, is used to go to school operations.

The property tax is fairly new, having been in place since 2022. It is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026 unless approved again by voters. The half-cent sales tax is a little older. It was implemented with 58% of the vote in 2014. Voters in 2020 approved another six years of the tax with 69% of Brevard voters opting to keep the tax in place.

Daylight saving time is over. Here's why you're still groggy, and how to feel normal again

Daylight saving time ended early this morning, Nov. 2, and we're back to standard Eastern time. Your phone updated! We got our hour back! More sleep!

It can take from one day to a week for your body to fully adjust to the time change.

Lawn-watering restrictions are in effect.

Lawn-watering restrictions went into effect Sunday in Melbourne. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

You’re allowed to water just one day a week until next March. Residential addresses with odd numbers or no address may water lawns on Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays. Nonresidential properties may water on Tuesdays. Watering is only allowed before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. The goal is to save water and improve your landscape’s quality. Grass and plants need less water during the cooler months. Overwatering can encourage mold, fungus, and undesirable insects.

American Police Hall of Fame to close due to fundraising woes

The American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville could close it doors in the near future,

Titusville city manager Thomas Abbate told city council members this week that the museum would be closing soon and that the management had let him know the building might soon become available.

Abbate said he was contacted by the organization and "they indicated they were to be closing down and therefore that facility would be available."

The museum's president said declining donations means that it likely would need to move to a smaller facility. No closing date has been set.

The museum's closure comes two years after a state funding request for expansion was vetoed.

City officials have visited the site and are considering it for a future police headquarters.

National Hurricane Center tracking 1 tropical wave as time change brings calm

Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record, has been blamed for at least 60 deaths.

The tropical Atlantic was quiet as of early November, with no new tropical cyclones expected in the next seven days.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30.

Snowbirds (the feathered kind) are already flocking to Florida

Climate change may be causing some birds, like the American white pelican, to migrate north earlier than usual.

Many migrating birds, including the American robin, face high mortality rates during their journey.