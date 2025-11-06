WFIT Local & State News – November 6, 2025 AM

See winners of Melbourne Beach and Indialantic elections for municipal government

Two Brevard County municipalities held contested elections Tuesday, Nov. 4, to determine who will represent the people of Indialantic and Melbourne Beach.

Residents in Barefoot Bay also voted down spending $165,000 to build two new pickleball courts.

Julie McKnight won against Guy Harvey Newman for Seat 1 on the Indialantic Town Council with 79.2% of the vote.

Doug Wright ran unopposed for Seat 3.

Terry Cronin and Sherri Quarrie won the two open seats on the Melbourne Beach Town Commission

Indialantic Town Council members are elected at large from across the town and must have been residents for at least one year before holding office. The other two seats on the council and the mayor will be up for reelection next year.

Council members are sworn in at the first meeting in December and hold office for terms of two years.

How is government shutdown impacting Florida airports? See latest delays, cancellations

The government shutdown officially became the longest on record Nov. 5.

Air traffic controllers and TSA screening officers are considered essential employees and have been working without pay since Oct. 1.

MCO, Orlando International Airport



Delays: 11

Cancellations: 1

SpaceX and ULA Wednesday doubleheader rocket launch from Cape Canaveral will tie record

Get ready for a doubleheader launch evening — liftoffs poised to tie the Space Coast's yearly launch record of 93 set last year.

SpaceX plans to launch Starlink 6-81, its next batch of Starlink satellites, now no earlier than 8:31 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Falcon 9 rocket will head southeast after liftoff.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V on a mission for Viasat.

Set for no earlier than 10:24 p.m. a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the ViaSat-3 Flight 2 (F2) mission to orbit from Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company states it has until 11 p.m. to make the liftoff should extra time be needed.

Timeframe announced for when Brevard County's first Trader Joe's will open

No opening date for the first Space Coast Trader Joe’s has been announced yet, however, a proposed timeframe has.

Brevard County's first Trader Joe's is expected to open before the end of the year.

The new store will be located at the Avenue Viera.

Trader Joe's is currently hiring crew members with a starting pay of $17-$19 an hour.

Head outside to see November's supermoon for amazing view. See Florida cloud forecast

November's supermoon peaks Wednesday morning, Nov. 5.

During a supermoon, the moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter.

Beloved Brevard beachside restaurant closes after nearly a decade

After nearly a decade serving tacos and tequila, Masa Taqueria Y Cantina has officially closed its doors in Indian Harbour Beach.

The decision to close after nine years in business was driven by rising costs, unexpected equipment issues, and persistent leasing challenges, the owner said.

Brevard man convicted in threat to Taco Bell workers who asked him to speed up order

A 41-year-old man who pulled a gun on workers at a Taco Bell in Satellite Beach after being asked to hurry up and complete his order now faces decades in prison.

The suspect was found guilty of possession of a firearm and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Proposed hotel for downtown Eau Gallie gains support from Melbourne city leaders

Melbourne city officials are considering a deal for a new hotel and parking garage in the Eau Gallie Arts District.

The project includes a 160-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant and a 542-space partially public parking garage.

Melbourne plans to contribute $10.5 million from a community redevelopment agency toward the parking garage.

Parrish Medical building at Titus Landing to partially reopen as HVAC repairs continue

Parrish Healthcare is partially reopening its Titus Landing facility following repairs to the HVAC system.

The first floor is now considered safe for limited services, while the second and third floors remain closed.

Parrish Medical Group Cardiology will be the first practice to return to the reopened space.

