WFIT Local & State News – November ,10 2025 AM

Blue Origin to launch New Glenn again from Cape Canaveral. How, when to watch livestream

Blue Origin is preparing to launch its massive New Glenn rocket on just its second spaceflight in 2025 from Florida on a mission to Mars.

Named in honor of NASA astronaut John Glenn, New Glenn is a powerful two-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle that billionaire Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company is manufacturing for orbital missions. Blue Origin envisions that New Glenn will be capable of shuttling Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites to orbit and undertaking other missions for paying customers – including NASA and telecommunications providers.

So far, though, the 322-foot-tall spacecraft has only managed to get off the ground once, with its maiden flight occurring in January. While the upper stage reached orbit in the debut, the booster itself failed to land as planned on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, and was instead lost during the descent.

This time around, New Glenn is the launch service provider of choice for NASA and the agency’s ESCAPADE mission to Mars.

Because of the rocket's size, the launch itself should be widely visible across Florida. But for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their homes, Blue Origin will provide a livestream on its website.

Port Canaveral chairman and retired Rear Admiral Wayne Justice passes away at age 70

Canaveral Port Authority chairman Wayne Justice passed away this week at 70 years old.

At the Nov. 5 State of the Port address, commissioner Kevin Markey had requested prayers for Justice, who had been dealing with health issues.

Justice has served on the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners for 11 years.

Justice retired as a Rear Admiral from the U.S. Coast Guard after a long career. He was a Coast Guard Academy and Naval War College graduate before spending 37 years in the Coast Guard. He spent 12 years of his career on cutters where he specialized in drug, migrant, and search and rescue patrols. He also spent three years as a military aide to Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton when his responsibilities included the potential execution of the nuclear codes.

Fireball in Florida sky possible satellite reentry, not meteorite or SpaceX rocket. See images

At 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, from Merritt Island Wildlife Preserve in Titusville, Florida, objects were seen re-entering the atmosphere. Several people from Cape Canaveral to Daytona Beach to Palm Coast reported seeing the fireball in the sky. Photographer Richard P. Gallagher, who posts a lot of rocket launch images on his rpg-photography.com site, told FLORIDA TODAY it looked like "shooting star objects" in the Space Coast sky. Coincidentally, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was scheduled for 7:10 a.m. that day, but it was scrubbed.

Are Walmart's Thanksgiving dinner prices really lower? Behind Trump's affordability post

When is Thanksgiving? Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

President Donald Trump pointed to Walmart's Thanksgiving dinner as proof that prices are dropping under his leadership, but the claim lacked important context.

After Democrats won big in elections on Nov. 4, many campaigning on cost concerns, Trump amplified his own efforts on affordability.

"We are the ones that have done a great job on affordability, not the Democrats," Trump said Nov. 6 while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, adding: "But we just lost an election, they said, based on affordability."

Trump also took to Truth Social to point out a holiday meal package as evidence of prices falling.

"2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart," he posted on Nov. 6. "My cost are (sic) lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats 'affordability' issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!"

Titusville High educator named Brevard's Teacher of the Week. Vote in new poll

Readers have voted, and Bobby Guthrie is Brevard's Teacher of the Week.

Guthrie, this week's winner, is an educator at Titusville High School. Here's what his nominator said:

"Coach Guthrie has served THS for over 30 years! His ability to effectively instruct and manage very large (and active) classes filled with students from all different learning levels and backgrounds does not go unrecognized. His knowledge and experience and the way he connects with the students is unmatched. He is great at building relationships with students and earning their respect."

