WFIT Local & State News – November ,12 2025 AM

The inspection was for the week of Nov. 3-9, 2025.

The Senior Resource Alliance has donated a scent-specific K9 to the

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating missing persons,

particularly individuals with dementia. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Max, a one-year-old bloodhound, has received specialized training to help

locate missing persons, especially those with Alzheimer’s and other types

of dementia.

This year, the Senior Resource Alliance supplied the Brevard County

Sheriff’s Office with 550 scent kits. These kits hold an individual’s unique

scent, enabling K9 first responders to find them more rapidly if they stray

away.

K9 Max’s donation is part of the Senior Resource Alliance’s Bringing the

Lost Home project, which has supplied seven bloodhounds to four Central

Florida law enforcement agencies since 2021.

These bloodhounds have successfully found 81 missing persons.

United Way Space Coast appoints interim president days after Caron Partridge resigns

Less than a week following Caron Partridge's resignation as United Way Space Coast's president, the organization has named Mary "M.E." Kelly as interim president.

Partridge, who was appointed president of United Way Space Coast (previously United Way of Brevard) in July 2023, announced her resignation in a LinkedIn post just days prior.

Future of Merritt Island holiday boat parade in doubt.

Plans for the annual Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade are in jeopardy after the event’s main sponsor announced it will no longer host the parade. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us why:

Blue Marlin real estate cited continuing lawsuits from last year’s boat crash. A boat designed to look like a Corvette crashed into another vessel during the parade, injuring several people. The boat’s driver later served 60 days in jail. The parade’s future remains uncertain as new leadership is needed to keep the tradition alive.

SpaceX Starlink mission becomes record-breaking rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

Florida's Space Coast set a new record with its 94th rocket launch of the year, surpassing the previous year's total.

The record-breaking launch was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Several more launches are scheduled for the upcoming week from Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance, and SpaceX.

Last year saw 93 rockets take off from the Space Coast. Now with just more than seven weeks left in the year, Florida is on track to count more than 100 launches.

The Nov. 10 liftoff was a batch of 29 Starlink internet satellites, referred to as Starlink 6-87. Overall, it marked the 62nd Starlink mission from Florida in 2025. In total for the year, 1,579 Starlink satellites have been launched from the Space Coast.

Cold snap hits Brevard. Overnight lows dip into the 30s.

Winter temperatures arrived in Brevard County overnight, driven by icy winds sweeping down from Canada.

Brevard saw overnight temperatures in the upper 30's and lower 40's across the county, according to Melbourne National Weather Service.

Cold conditions are expected to continue overnight Nov. 11, with mostly clear skies and lows near 42°F.

Brevard may have set a new record low for this date: the previous mark was 42°F in 1962, but our unofficial overnight temperatures in Melbourne dipped to a frigid 38°F.

Fortunately, temperatures will start rising again by Wednesday, which is expected to be sunny and mild, reaching about 71°F with light north winds.

Newsweek ranked Viera Hospital among the best in Florida. Find out where on the list

This is the fourth consecutive year Viera Hospital has been included in the Newsweek rankings.

The rankings are based on patient satisfaction, hospital accreditation, and surveys of medical professionals.

Viera Hospital also recently received a 5-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Newsweek ranks hospitals from all 50 states to create a guide to the best hospitals in each state.

Fans of Chuck E. Cheese will love Chuck's Arcade, now in Brevard

Chuck's Arcade, a new concept from Chuck E. Cheese, has opened at the Cocoa Beach Pier.

The arcade features a mix of classic games like Ms. Pac-Man and modern ones like Halo.

This is the second collaboration between Westgate Resorts and Chuck E. Cheese.